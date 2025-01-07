iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.35
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

23.58

85.31

388.84

660.04

yoy growth (%)

-72.35

-78.05

-41.08

32.49

Raw materials

-12.07

-80.36

-358.43

-598.32

As % of sales

51.2

94.2

92.18

90.64

Employee costs

-1.74

-3.87

-6.82

-6.76

As % of sales

7.41

4.54

1.75

1.02

Other costs

-8.46

-11.28

-23.36

-31.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.89

13.22

6

4.79

Operating profit

1.29

-10.21

0.21

23.31

OPM

5.48

-11.97

0.05

3.53

Depreciation

-1.62

-2.38

-2.79

-3.01

Interest expense

-3.99

-8.32

-10.68

-12.9

Other income

1.76

3.29

5.3

3.61

Profit before tax

-2.57

-17.62

-7.96

11.01

Taxes

1.79

4.3

3.19

-3.14

Tax rate

-69.9

-24.41

-40.05

-28.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.77

-13.32

-4.77

7.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.77

-13.32

-4.77

7.87

yoy growth (%)

-94.19

179.03

-160.64

21.67

NPM

-3.28

-15.61

-1.22

1.19

