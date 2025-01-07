Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
23.58
85.31
388.84
660.04
yoy growth (%)
-72.35
-78.05
-41.08
32.49
Raw materials
-12.07
-80.36
-358.43
-598.32
As % of sales
51.2
94.2
92.18
90.64
Employee costs
-1.74
-3.87
-6.82
-6.76
As % of sales
7.41
4.54
1.75
1.02
Other costs
-8.46
-11.28
-23.36
-31.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.89
13.22
6
4.79
Operating profit
1.29
-10.21
0.21
23.31
OPM
5.48
-11.97
0.05
3.53
Depreciation
-1.62
-2.38
-2.79
-3.01
Interest expense
-3.99
-8.32
-10.68
-12.9
Other income
1.76
3.29
5.3
3.61
Profit before tax
-2.57
-17.62
-7.96
11.01
Taxes
1.79
4.3
3.19
-3.14
Tax rate
-69.9
-24.41
-40.05
-28.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.77
-13.32
-4.77
7.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.77
-13.32
-4.77
7.87
yoy growth (%)
-94.19
179.03
-160.64
21.67
NPM
-3.28
-15.61
-1.22
1.19
