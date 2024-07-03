Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1
3.53
23.05
86.64
334.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1
3.53
23.05
86.64
334.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.69
18.37
3.94
1.73
2.74
Total Income
29.69
21.9
26.99
88.37
337.4
Total Expenditure
14.84
8.13
22.18
93.43
334.07
PBIDT
14.85
13.77
4.81
-5.06
3.33
Interest
0.05
0.59
2.6
7.17
7.83
PBDT
14.8
13.18
2.21
-12.23
-4.5
Depreciation
0.45
1.13
1.98
2.28
2.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
1.83
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
-1.25
0.86
-0.91
-3.6
-1.22
Reported Profit After Tax
15.6
9.36
1.12
-10.91
-6.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
-1.17
-1.2
0.25
-1.48
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.6
10.53
2.32
-11.16
-4.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.6
10.53
2.32
-11.16
-4.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.76
14.86
1.78
-17.32
-9.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.3
6.3
6.3
6.3
6.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,485
390.08
20.86
-5.84
0.99
PBDTM(%)
1,480
373.37
9.58
-14.11
-1.34
PATM(%)
1,560
265.15
4.85
-12.59
-1.82
