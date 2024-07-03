iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

73.13
(1.20%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1

3.53

23.05

86.64

334.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1

3.53

23.05

86.64

334.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.69

18.37

3.94

1.73

2.74

Total Income

29.69

21.9

26.99

88.37

337.4

Total Expenditure

14.84

8.13

22.18

93.43

334.07

PBIDT

14.85

13.77

4.81

-5.06

3.33

Interest

0.05

0.59

2.6

7.17

7.83

PBDT

14.8

13.18

2.21

-12.23

-4.5

Depreciation

0.45

1.13

1.98

2.28

2.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

1.83

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

-1.25

0.86

-0.91

-3.6

-1.22

Reported Profit After Tax

15.6

9.36

1.12

-10.91

-6.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

-1.17

-1.2

0.25

-1.48

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.6

10.53

2.32

-11.16

-4.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.6

10.53

2.32

-11.16

-4.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

24.76

14.86

1.78

-17.32

-9.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.3

6.3

6.3

6.3

6.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,485

390.08

20.86

-5.84

0.99

PBDTM(%)

1,480

373.37

9.58

-14.11

-1.34

PATM(%)

1,560

265.15

4.85

-12.59

-1.82

QUICKLINKS FOR Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd

