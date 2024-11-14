Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

HIND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board meeting for consideration and approval of unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

HIND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, inter-alia, has transacted the following Businesses: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

HIND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 22nd June 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 22nd June, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: i. The Audited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind - AS) for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. ii. The Audited Consolidated Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind - AS) for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. iii. Resignation of CS Sakshi Sharma as the Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from June 22, 2024. iv. Appointment of CS Ankita Vishwakarma as the Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from June 24, 2024. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024 along with declaration in respect of audit report as per the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 for appointment and resignation of Internal Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 30 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th May 2024, the Board has considered, and approved as attached. Read less.. In terms of regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director, Re-appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director and Re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company and details for the same is as attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024