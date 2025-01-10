Humming Bird Education Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.61
0.61
0.61
0.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.01
1.41
1.19
1.52
Net Worth
1.62
2.02
1.8
2.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.62
2.02
1.8
2.13
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.05
0.12
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
0.39
0.15
0.02
Inventories
0.13
0.08
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.34
0.42
0.28
0.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
14.93
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.08
-0.12
-0.12
Cash
1.51
1.57
1.52
1.89
Total Assets
1.62
2.02
1.8
2.14
