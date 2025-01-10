iifl-logo-icon 1
Humming Bird Education Ltd Balance Sheet

99.22
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.61

0.61

0.61

0.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.01

1.41

1.19

1.52

Net Worth

1.62

2.02

1.8

2.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.62

2.02

1.8

2.13

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.05

0.12

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.04

0.39

0.15

0.02

Inventories

0.13

0.08

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.34

0.42

0.28

0.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

14.93

Other Current Liabilities

-0.26

-0.08

-0.12

-0.12

Cash

1.51

1.57

1.52

1.89

Total Assets

1.62

2.02

1.8

2.14

