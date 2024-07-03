Summary

Humming Bird Education Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Humming Bird Education Private Limited on August 23, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Humming Bird Education Limited on October 10, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of conducting Olympiad exams and selling booklets for preparation of such exams. An International Level Olympiad is a rigorous competitive examination where students are evaluated on a scientifically constructed syllabus and their academic performance is ranked relative to their peer group. Humming Birds examinations use a multifaceted approach in judging students on their in-depth knowledge of the subjects as well as on enhance their factual, conceptual, reasoning, logical, analytical and problem solving skills, helping them better understand their strengths and weaknesses further enabling them to convert their Olympiad results into superior scholastic gains and realize their true intellectual potential. As an added advantage this has also given an opportunity for schools to analyse the performance and prowess of their teachers with the help of deep insight provided by the Olympiads.The Company is asset light and centrally managed, it has a vast franchisee network which has allowed them to spread their reach to intercontinental boundaries with a fast growing international base. Acting as its extension in branding and

