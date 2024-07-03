iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Humming Bird Education Ltd Share Price

94.5
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90
  • Day's High94.5
  • 52 Wk High120.4
  • Prev. Close94.5
  • Day's Low90
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)2.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.93
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Humming Bird Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

90

Prev. Close

94.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2.36

Day's High

94.5

Day's Low

90

52 Week's High

120.4

52 Week's Low

36

Book Value

2.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.32

Humming Bird Education Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2023

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Humming Bird Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Humming Bird Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:15 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.87%

Non-Promoter- 25.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Humming Bird Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.61

0.61

0.61

0.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.01

1.41

1.19

1.52

Net Worth

1.62

2.02

1.8

2.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.24

2.36

1.89

1.17

yoy growth (%)

-89.68

25.28

61.5

24.95

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.42

-0.39

-0.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.63

0.35

0.43

0.14

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.09

-0.02

Tax paid

0.05

-0.09

-0.11

-0.03

Working capital

-0.96

0.23

2.51

0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.68

25.28

61.5

24.95

Op profit growth

-307.48

-40.51

216.78

70.63

EBIT growth

-280.08

-19.74

200.93

113.43

Net profit growth

-522.6

-29.83

202.56

142.82

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.51

2.43

0.71

0.71

2.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.51

2.43

0.71

0.71

2.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.29

0.09

0.14

0.16

View Annually Results

Humming Bird Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Humming Bird Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Narender Kumar Jain

Managing Director

Nitesh Jain

Executive Director & CFO

Vaishali Jain

Independent Director

Arihant Jain

Independent Director

Vipul Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Humming Bird Education Ltd

Summary

Humming Bird Education Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Humming Bird Education Private Limited on August 23, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Humming Bird Education Limited on October 10, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of conducting Olympiad exams and selling booklets for preparation of such exams. An International Level Olympiad is a rigorous competitive examination where students are evaluated on a scientifically constructed syllabus and their academic performance is ranked relative to their peer group. Humming Birds examinations use a multifaceted approach in judging students on their in-depth knowledge of the subjects as well as on enhance their factual, conceptual, reasoning, logical, analytical and problem solving skills, helping them better understand their strengths and weaknesses further enabling them to convert their Olympiad results into superior scholastic gains and realize their true intellectual potential. As an added advantage this has also given an opportunity for schools to analyse the performance and prowess of their teachers with the help of deep insight provided by the Olympiads.The Company is asset light and centrally managed, it has a vast franchisee network which has allowed them to spread their reach to intercontinental boundaries with a fast growing international base. Acting as its extension in branding and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Humming Bird Education Ltd share price today?

The Humming Bird Education Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Humming Bird Education Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Humming Bird Education Ltd is ₹57.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Humming Bird Education Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Humming Bird Education Ltd is 0 and 35.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Humming Bird Education Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Humming Bird Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Humming Bird Education Ltd is ₹36 and ₹120.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Humming Bird Education Ltd?

Humming Bird Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.24%, 3 Years at 136.99%, 1 Year at 67.55%, 6 Month at 65.79%, 3 Month at -4.64% and 1 Month at -3.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Humming Bird Education Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Humming Bird Education Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Humming Bird Education Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.