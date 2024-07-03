Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹90
Prev. Close₹94.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.36
Day's High₹94.5
Day's Low₹90
52 Week's High₹120.4
52 Week's Low₹36
Book Value₹2.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.61
0.61
0.61
0.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.01
1.41
1.19
1.52
Net Worth
1.62
2.02
1.8
2.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.24
2.36
1.89
1.17
yoy growth (%)
-89.68
25.28
61.5
24.95
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.42
-0.39
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.63
0.35
0.43
0.14
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.09
-0.02
Tax paid
0.05
-0.09
-0.11
-0.03
Working capital
-0.96
0.23
2.51
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.68
25.28
61.5
24.95
Op profit growth
-307.48
-40.51
216.78
70.63
EBIT growth
-280.08
-19.74
200.93
113.43
Net profit growth
-522.6
-29.83
202.56
142.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.51
2.43
0.71
0.71
2.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.51
2.43
0.71
0.71
2.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.29
0.09
0.14
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Narender Kumar Jain
Managing Director
Nitesh Jain
Executive Director & CFO
Vaishali Jain
Independent Director
Arihant Jain
Independent Director
Vipul Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Humming Bird Education Ltd
Summary
Humming Bird Education Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Humming Bird Education Private Limited on August 23, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Humming Bird Education Limited on October 10, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of conducting Olympiad exams and selling booklets for preparation of such exams. An International Level Olympiad is a rigorous competitive examination where students are evaluated on a scientifically constructed syllabus and their academic performance is ranked relative to their peer group. Humming Birds examinations use a multifaceted approach in judging students on their in-depth knowledge of the subjects as well as on enhance their factual, conceptual, reasoning, logical, analytical and problem solving skills, helping them better understand their strengths and weaknesses further enabling them to convert their Olympiad results into superior scholastic gains and realize their true intellectual potential. As an added advantage this has also given an opportunity for schools to analyse the performance and prowess of their teachers with the help of deep insight provided by the Olympiads.The Company is asset light and centrally managed, it has a vast franchisee network which has allowed them to spread their reach to intercontinental boundaries with a fast growing international base. Acting as its extension in branding and
The Humming Bird Education Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Humming Bird Education Ltd is ₹57.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Humming Bird Education Ltd is 0 and 35.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Humming Bird Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Humming Bird Education Ltd is ₹36 and ₹120.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Humming Bird Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.24%, 3 Years at 136.99%, 1 Year at 67.55%, 6 Month at 65.79%, 3 Month at -4.64% and 1 Month at -3.96%.
