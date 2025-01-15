iifl-logo-icon 1
Humming Bird Education Ltd Key Ratios

100.84
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.53

26.43

Op profit growth

-304.39

-41.54

EBIT growth

-276.17

-20.99

Net profit growth

-524.73

-31.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-90.68

13.07

28.27

EBIT margin

-86.94

14.54

23.26

Net profit margin

-135.27

9.38

17.32

RoCE

-22.89

11.19

RoNW

-9

1.84

RoA

-8.92

1.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-15.54

3.66

5.35

Dividend per share

0

2.5

0

Cash EPS

-17.34

1.66

3.8

Book value per share

35.07

51.22

47.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.69

3.55

2.46

P/CEPS

-0.62

7.81

3.47

P/B

0.3

0.25

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

-9.34

10.91

10.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-4.19

0

0

Tax payout

-7.72

-26.65

-25.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.18

2.28

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-1.35

-5.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.89

-0.9

-0.87

Net debt / op. profit

3.02

-9.08

-4.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-69.82

-18.36

-20.65

Other costs

-120.85

-68.56

-51.07

