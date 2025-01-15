Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.53
26.43
Op profit growth
-304.39
-41.54
EBIT growth
-276.17
-20.99
Net profit growth
-524.73
-31.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-90.68
13.07
28.27
EBIT margin
-86.94
14.54
23.26
Net profit margin
-135.27
9.38
17.32
RoCE
-22.89
11.19
RoNW
-9
1.84
RoA
-8.92
1.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-15.54
3.66
5.35
Dividend per share
0
2.5
0
Cash EPS
-17.34
1.66
3.8
Book value per share
35.07
51.22
47.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.69
3.55
2.46
P/CEPS
-0.62
7.81
3.47
P/B
0.3
0.25
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
-9.34
10.91
10.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-4.19
0
0
Tax payout
-7.72
-26.65
-25.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.18
2.28
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-1.35
-5.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.89
-0.9
-0.87
Net debt / op. profit
3.02
-9.08
-4.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-69.82
-18.36
-20.65
Other costs
-120.85
-68.56
-51.07
