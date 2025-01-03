Humming Bird Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.63
0.35
0.43
0.14
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.09
-0.02
Tax paid
0.05
-0.09
-0.11
-0.03
Working capital
-0.96
0.23
2.51
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-1.65
0.36
2.74
0.19
Capital expenditure
0
0.1
0.4
0.06
Free cash flow
-1.65
0.46
3.14
0.25
Equity raised
5.06
4.63
2.76
0.11
Investing
0
0.02
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0.02
Dividends paid
0.04
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.44
5.11
5.9
0.38
