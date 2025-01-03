iifl-logo-icon 1
Humming Bird Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Humming Bird Edu FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.63

0.35

0.43

0.14

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.09

-0.02

Tax paid

0.05

-0.09

-0.11

-0.03

Working capital

-0.96

0.23

2.51

0.11

Other operating items

Operating

-1.65

0.36

2.74

0.19

Capital expenditure

0

0.1

0.4

0.06

Free cash flow

-1.65

0.46

3.14

0.25

Equity raised

5.06

4.63

2.76

0.11

Investing

0

0.02

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0.02

Dividends paid

0.04

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.44

5.11

5.9

0.38

