Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
176.65
|0
|2,116.01
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
136.2
|433.67
|2,094.61
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
246.35
|83.84
|1,753.51
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
629
|0
|913.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
360.5
|18.73
|667.86
|11.33
|0.27
|20.71
|270.57
