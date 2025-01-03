iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Humming Bird Education Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

94.5
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Humming Bird Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.24

2.36

1.89

1.17

yoy growth (%)

-89.68

25.28

61.5

24.95

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.42

-0.39

-0.28

As % of sales

142.06

17.85

20.65

24.26

Other costs

-0.55

-1.62

-0.96

-0.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

227.89

68.72

51.07

61.32

Operating profit

-0.65

0.31

0.53

0.16

OPM

-269.95

13.42

28.27

14.41

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.09

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.13

0.15

5E

1.01

Profit before tax

-0.63

0.35

0.43

0.14

Taxes

0.05

-0.09

-0.11

-0.03

Tax rate

-8.16

-26.22

-25.52

-25.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.58

0.26

0.32

0.1

Exceptional items

-0.38

-0.03

0

0

Net profit

-0.97

0.22

0.32

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-522.6

-29.83

202.56

142.82

NPM

-397.51

9.7

17.32

9.24

Humming Bird Edu : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Humming Bird Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.