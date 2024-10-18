Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. September 03, 2024 Board approved the proposal of Sub-Division/ Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and other authorities, if required. The record date for the purpose of the above sub-division/split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval of the members and will be intimated in due course. Details of sub-division/split of existing equity shares in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (SEBI Circular) are attached as Annexure - 1. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HUMMING BIRD EDUCATION LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HUMMING BIRD EDUCATION LTD (542592) RECORD DATE 18.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/10/2024 DR-739/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE02PC01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.10.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241003-16 dated October 03, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE02PC01027 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-10-2024 (DR- 739/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2024)