|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Humming Bird Education Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for half year ended 30th September 2024 Please find the attached results for half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Humming Bird Education Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. proposal for sub-division/split of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company and matters related thereto in such manner as the Board may determine subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company; 2. notice of the Annual General Meeting. 3. appointment of Scrutinizer to ascertain the Voting Process of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. September 03, 2024 Board approved the proposal of Sub-Division/ Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and other authorities, if required. The record date for the purpose of the above sub-division/split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval of the members and will be intimated in due course. Details of sub-division/split of existing equity shares in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (SEBI Circular) are attached as Annexure - 1. The Board considered and fixed the date of the 14th (Fourteenth) Annual General Meeting and related matters as under:- (i) The Fourteenth Annual General Meeting (14th AGM) of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at 409, A-09, GD-ITL Tower Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034. (ii) The Book Closure dates for the purposes of the 14th AGM are from Sunday, September 22, 2024 to Saturday, September 28, 2024, during which the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed. (iii) Appointment of Mr. Abhay Kumar, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer to ascertain the Voting Process of Annual General Meeting of the Company. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. The Board considered and approved appointment of Mr. Abhay Kumar, Company Secretary in Practice as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Humming Bird Education Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. Please find the attached outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, April 12, 2024 (which commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m.), inter alia, has approved / noted the followings:- 1. APPROVAL OF APPOINTMENT OF MRS. RUBAL JAIN AS AN ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR (NON-EXECUTIVE AND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR): 2. APPROVED THE RECONSTITUTION OF THE FOLLOWING COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS W.E.F 12TH APRIL, 2024:
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.