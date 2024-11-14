Humming Bird Education Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. proposal for sub-division/split of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company and matters related thereto in such manner as the Board may determine subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company; 2. notice of the Annual General Meeting. 3. appointment of Scrutinizer to ascertain the Voting Process of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. September 03, 2024 Board approved the proposal of Sub-Division/ Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and other authorities, if required. The record date for the purpose of the above sub-division/split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval of the members and will be intimated in due course. Details of sub-division/split of existing equity shares in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (SEBI Circular) are attached as Annexure - 1. The Board considered and fixed the date of the 14th (Fourteenth) Annual General Meeting and related matters as under:- (i) The Fourteenth Annual General Meeting (14th AGM) of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at 409, A-09, GD-ITL Tower Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi-110034. (ii) The Book Closure dates for the purposes of the 14th AGM are from Sunday, September 22, 2024 to Saturday, September 28, 2024, during which the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed. (iii) Appointment of Mr. Abhay Kumar, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer to ascertain the Voting Process of Annual General Meeting of the Company. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. The Board considered and approved appointment of Mr. Abhay Kumar, Company Secretary in Practice as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)