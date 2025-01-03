Humming Bird Education Ltd Management Discussions

A. Industry Structure and Developments:

The education and assessment industry has undergone significant transformation over the past few years, driven by rapid technological advancements, evolving pedagogical approaches, and the increasing demand for personalized learning experiences. Globally, the industry is segmented into various domains including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and lifelong learning, each with its own unique characteristics and growth drivers.

? Global Trends: The shift towards digital and online learning platforms has accelerated, with an increased emphasis on assessments that are not just summative but also formative and diagnostic in nature. The rise of edtech companies, online proctored examinations, and AI-driven learning tools has redefined the way assessments are conducted, offering scalable, flexible, and data-driven solutions that cater to the diverse needs of learners.

? Indian Context: In India, the education system is witnessing a paradigm shift with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes holistic and multidisciplinary education. Olympiads and other competitive assessments have become integral to this framework, encouraging analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and conceptual understanding from a young age. The demand for early childhood education and psychometric testing is growing as parents and educators seek to build strong educational foundations and guide students in making informed career choices.

? Market Dynamics: The industry is characterized by a high level of competition, with both established players and new entrants vying for market share. The ability to innovate, offer diverse and customized solutions, and maintain the highest standards of quality will determine the success of companies in this sector.

B. Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities:

? Expansion into Early Childhood Education: The extension of Olympiads to cover Nursery, Jr. KG, and Sr. KG presents a significant opportunity to tap into a nascent but rapidly growing segment. Early childhood education is gaining prominence as parents increasingly recognize the importance of foundational learning.

? Psychometric Testing: Introducing psychometric tests for secondary students opens up a new avenue to provide valuable career guidance, catering to a growing market need. This not only enhances the companys portfolio but also strengthens its position as a comprehensive assessment provider.

? Franchise Network Expansion: The expansion of a franchise network offers the potential to exponentially increase market reach, reduce marketing costs, and boost both topline and bottom line growth. It also helps in building brand presence and loyalty in diverse geographies.

? Aggregator Model for Coaching: Creating an ecosystem through an aggregator model allows the company to offer top-tier coaching services by partnering with a limited but highly skilled pool of educators. This approach enhances the quality of education while providing students with access to the best resources.

? Online Proctored Examinations: Developing a robust system for online proctored examinations ensures the integrity and comprehensiveness of assessments, catering to the growing demand for secure and flexible examination solutions.

Threats:

? Increased Competition: The education sector, particularly the assessment domain, is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. The entry of new competitors and the expansion of existing ones pose a significant threat.

? Regulatory Changes: Any changes in government policies, particularly in relation to education and assessments, could impact the companys operations. Staying compliant with regulatory requirements is crucial to avoid disruptions.

? Technological Disruptions: Rapid advancements in technology, while offering opportunities, also present a threat as they require continuous adaptation and investment. Failure to keep up with technological changes could result in obsolescence and loss of market share.

C. Segment-wise or Product-wise Performance:

? Olympiads: Olympiads remain the cornerstone of Humming Bird Education Limiteds portfolio. The expansion into early childhood education is expected to drive significant growth, with strong uptake anticipated in the Nursery to Sr. KG segments. The companys focus on creating engaging, age-appropriate assessments has positioned it well to capitalize on this opportunity.

? Psychometric Testing: The introduction of psychometric tests for secondary students is a promising addition to the companys product offerings. Initial feedback indicates a strong interest from schools and parents, with the potential for this segment to become a key revenue driver in the coming years.

? Franchise Network: The franchise model has shown encouraging results, with early indicators pointing to increased market penetration and brand recognition. The network is expected to expand further, contributing positively to both revenue and profitability.

? Aggregator Model and Coaching: The ecosystem created through the aggregator model has been well-received, with students benefiting from access to top-tier coaching. This segment is expected to grow as more educators and students come on board, enhancing the overall value proposition.

? Online Proctored Examinations: The development of online proctored examination systems has met with positive response, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. This segment is expected to see continued growth as educational institutions increasingly adopt online assessments.

D. Outlook:

The outlook for Humming Bird Education Limited remains highly positive, driven by strategic expansions and innovations across its product portfolio. The company is well-positioned to leverage the growing demand for quality assessments and early childhood education, both in India and globally. The continued focus on building a robust franchise network and creating an ecosystem of top-tier coaching will further strengthen its market position.

As the education sector continues to evolve, Humming Bird Education Limited is committed to staying ahead of the curve by embracing new technologies, expanding its offerings, and maintaining the highest standards of quality. The company is poised to achieve significant growth in the coming years, with a clear focus on touching millions of lives through its innovative and impactful assessments.

E. Risks and Concerns:

? Market Competition: The intensifying competition in the education and assessment sector remains a key concern. The company must continuously innovate and enhance its offerings to maintain its competitive edge.

? Regulatory Risks: Changes in educational policies or regulations could impact the companys operations. It is crucial for the company to stay compliant with all regulatory requirements to avoid potential disruptions.

? Technological Risks: The rapid pace of technological change presents both an opportunity and a risk. The company must invest in upgrading its technological infrastructure and capabilities to stay relevant and competitive.

? Economic Uncertainty: Global economic conditions, including inflation, currency fluctuations, and economic slowdowns, could affect consumer spending on education, impacting the companys revenue.

? Operational Risks: The expansion of the franchise network and the introduction of new products involve operational risks, including execution challenges and quality control. Ensuring that these operations are well-managed and aligned with the companys strategic objectives is critical.

F. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

There are well established procedures for internal controls for operations of the company. The IT infrastructure and the finance & audit functions are well equipped with professionally experienced qualified personnel & play important roles in implementing the statutory obligations. The company has constituted audit committee for guidance and proper control of affairs of the company. To ensure quality of delivery, the company is now focusing on the content of the material & their true relevance for the students.

G. Financial and Operational Performance:

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations (Net) 46055898 20585849 55056663 24294071 Other Income 665834 2654705 2336224 2858684 Total Income 46721731 23240554 57392887 27152754 Total Expenditure 48043664 20881843 56246180 24090538 Operating Profit -934566 3399173 1641672 4159211 Less: Finance Charges 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Cash Profit/Loss -934566 3399173 1641672 4159211 Less: Depreciation 387367 1040462 494965 1096994 Profit before exceptional items, tax and share of (profit)/loss in associates -1321933 2358711 1146707 3062217 Exceptional items 0.00 61674 0.00 0.00 Tax Expense/( Income) 57855 0.00 683738 187137 Net profit/(loss) after tax and before share of (profit)/loss in Associates -1379788 2297237 462939 2875080 Share of profit/(loss) in associates - - 914846 260986 Net profit/(loss) after tax for the year -1379788 2297237 -451907 2614094 Earnings per equity share -2.25 3.75 -7.37 4.26 Basic & diluted (INR) for continuing operations -2.25 3.75 -7.37 4.26

For financial and product-wise performance concerning operational performance, please refer to the ‘Financial Results and ‘Operational Performance section of the Boards

Report.

H. Material Development in Human Resources:

The efforts for development of human resources have been continued with greater emphasis on training and development programs. The company enjoyed healthy and cordial relations with the employees of the company. A detailed performance evaluation system is in place and remuneration and rewards are strongly liked to performance indicators. The company has laid down various plans to attract and retain skill manpower at all levels. Your directors place on record their sincere appreciation in respect of the services rendered by the employees of the company at all levels.

I. Details of Significant changes in Key financial Ratios:

Si. No. Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Formula Adopted 1. Debtors Turnover Ratio (Days) -1.17 42.02 365 Days/(Net Revenue/ Average Trade Receivables) 2. Inventory Turnover Ratio (Days) 43.70 -51.39 365 Days/ Net Reveue/Average Inventories) 3. Interest Coverage Ratio NA NA (Profit before Tax +Interest)/(Interest + Interest Capitalized) 4. Current Ratio 5.50 18:64 Current Assets/(Total Current Liabilities-Security Deposits payable on demand-Current maturities of Long Term Debt) 5. Debt-equity Ratio 0 0 Total Debt/ Total Equity 6. Operating Profit Margin Ratio 3.47 8:1 EBITDA/ Revenue from operations 7. Net Profit Margin Ratio -3.00% 11.16% Net Profit/Net Revenue

Cautionary Statements

The report may contain forward looking statements which may identified by their use of words like ‘plans, ‘expects, ‘will, ‘anticipates, ‘believes, ‘intends, ‘projects, ‘estimates, or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations and projections about the future, including but not limited to statements about the companys strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures and financial results, are forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results could differ materially from those express or implied.