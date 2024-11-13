iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Bank Ltd Rights

1,225.2
(-1.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

ICICI Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

ICICI Bank: Related News

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

13 Nov 2024|02:02 PM

In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.

ICICI Bank logs 14.5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

28 Oct 2024|10:18 AM

Meanwhile, the domestic loan portfolio increased by 15.7% over the previous year and 5% in the preceding quarter.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

10 Oct 2024|01:40 PM

For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

3 Oct 2024|12:58 PM

The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Nifty 50 and Sensex Extend Losses on July 10

10 Jul 2024|12:28 PM

The pressure from these major stocks pulled the benchmarks further down, reflecting investor concerns and market volatility.

