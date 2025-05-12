Identixweb Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.36
0.07
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3
4.62
0.84
Net Worth
10.36
4.69
0.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.5
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.36
5.19
1
Fixed Assets
4.72
1.6
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
1.5
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0
0.01
Networking Capital
2.35
0.12
0
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.5
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.48
1.08
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.62
-0.96
-0.2
Cash
3.22
1.97
0.6
Total Assets
10.39
5.19
1.01
