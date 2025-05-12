iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Identixweb Ltd Balance Sheet

74.05
(3.81%)
May 12, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Identixweb Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.36

0.07

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3

4.62

0.84

Net Worth

10.36

4.69

0.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.5

0.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.36

5.19

1

Fixed Assets

4.72

1.6

0.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

1.5

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0

0.01

Networking Capital

2.35

0.12

0

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.5

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.48

1.08

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

-0.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.62

-0.96

-0.2

Cash

3.22

1.97

0.6

Total Assets

10.39

5.19

1.01

Identixweb Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Identixweb Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.