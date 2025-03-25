iifl-logo
Identixweb Ltd Half Yearly Results

62.61
(-1.40%)
Apr 11, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024

Gross Sales

4.71

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

4.71

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.12

Total Income

4.83

Total Expenditure

1.77

PBIDT

3.06

Interest

0

PBDT

3.06

Depreciation

0.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.63

Deferred Tax

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

1.96

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0.03

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

7.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

64.96

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

41.61

