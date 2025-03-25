SectorIT - Software
Open₹69
Prev. Close₹73.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.66
Day's High₹74.95
Day's Low₹69
52 Week's High₹74.7
52 Week's Low₹55
Book Value₹25.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.48
P/E33.58
EPS2.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.36
0.07
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3
4.62
0.84
Net Worth
10.36
4.69
0.85
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
6.33
6.22
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
6.33
6.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.08
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,442.2
|25.92
|12,45,418.09
|11,116
|3.6
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,507.45
|24.49
|6,26,083.7
|6,628
|2.85
|34,136
|210.27
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,569.9
|34.73
|4,26,018.28
|3,045
|3.82
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
241.9
|23.49
|2,53,349.23
|2,892.2
|2.48
|17,112.7
|60.05
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,492.95
|41.69
|1,46,158.87
|710.4
|3.01
|11,583.6
|229.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Priyankkumar Jivarajbhai Savani
Whole-time Director
Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani
Non Executive Director
Hiralben Ankurbhai Lakhani
Independent Director
Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda
Independent Director
Archana Madhav Bhayani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Identixweb Limited was originally incorporated as Goyani Infra Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company name was changed from Goyani Infra Private Limited to Identixweb Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated September 27, 2019 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company was converted to public limited company and the name was changed to Identixweb Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 21, 2023 was issued to our Company by Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad.Identixweb, as an IT firm, offers E-Commerce Store Development, Web App Development, UI/UX Design, Website development, Customize Software Development, support and maintenance. It offer website development and Shopify development services. It is specialized in Shopify App Development, Node.JS development, PHP Development, Web App Development, React.JS Development, and many more.The Company has 2 subsidiaries named Munim ERP Private Limited and Identixweb LLC. In 2018, the Company released its first digital product as a Shopify App and built more digital products. The Company was taken over by new Management in 2019. Resulting this, the Main Object of the Company was changed from Infrastructure Activities to Information Technology related Activities. In 2020, the Compa
The Identixweb Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Identixweb Ltd is ₹74.48 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Identixweb Ltd is 33.58 and 2.84 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Identixweb Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Identixweb Ltd is ₹55 and ₹74.7 as of 09 May ‘25
Identixweb Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 27.32% and 1 Month at 10.01%.
