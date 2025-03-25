iifl-logo
Identixweb Ltd Share Price

71.33
(-2.99%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

No Records Found

Identixweb Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

69

Prev. Close

73.53

Turnover(Lac.)

35.66

Day's High

74.95

Day's Low

69

52 Week's High

74.7

52 Week's Low

55

Book Value

25.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.48

P/E

33.58

EPS

2.19

Divi. Yield

0

Identixweb Ltd Corporate Action

16 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Identixweb Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Identixweb Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:51 PM
Apr-2025Mar-2025Mar-2025Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.98%

Non-Promoter- 13.98%

Institutions: 13.98%

Non-Institutions: 23.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Identixweb Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.36

0.07

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3

4.62

0.84

Net Worth

10.36

4.69

0.85

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

6.33

6.22

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

6.33

6.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.08

0.04

Identixweb Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,442.2

25.9212,45,418.0911,1163.654,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,507.45

24.496,26,083.76,6282.8534,136210.27

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,569.9

34.734,26,018.283,0453.8213,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

241.9

23.492,53,349.232,892.22.4817,112.760.05

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,492.95

41.691,46,158.87710.43.0111,583.6229.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Identixweb Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Priyankkumar Jivarajbhai Savani

Whole-time Director

Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani

Non Executive Director

Hiralben Ankurbhai Lakhani

Independent Director

Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda

Independent Director

Archana Madhav Bhayani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Identixweb Ltd

Summary

Identixweb Limited was originally incorporated as Goyani Infra Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company name was changed from Goyani Infra Private Limited to Identixweb Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated September 27, 2019 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company was converted to public limited company and the name was changed to Identixweb Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 21, 2023 was issued to our Company by Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad.Identixweb, as an IT firm, offers E-Commerce Store Development, Web App Development, UI/UX Design, Website development, Customize Software Development, support and maintenance. It offer website development and Shopify development services. It is specialized in Shopify App Development, Node.JS development, PHP Development, Web App Development, React.JS Development, and many more.The Company has 2 subsidiaries named Munim ERP Private Limited and Identixweb LLC. In 2018, the Company released its first digital product as a Shopify App and built more digital products. The Company was taken over by new Management in 2019. Resulting this, the Main Object of the Company was changed from Infrastructure Activities to Information Technology related Activities. In 2020, the Compa
Company FAQs

What is the Identixweb Ltd share price today?

The Identixweb Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Identixweb Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Identixweb Ltd is ₹74.48 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Identixweb Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Identixweb Ltd is 33.58 and 2.84 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Identixweb Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Identixweb Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Identixweb Ltd is ₹55 and ₹74.7 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Identixweb Ltd?

Identixweb Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 27.32% and 1 Month at 10.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Identixweb Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Identixweb Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.99 %
Institutions - 13.98 %
Public - 23.03 %

