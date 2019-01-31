In accordance with Articles of Association, unless otherwise determined in a general meeting of the Company and subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable rules, the number of Directors of the Company shall not be less than 3 and not more than 15. Our Company currently has 5 (Five) Directors on our Board, out of which 2 (Two) are Executive Directors, 1 (One) is Non-Executive Director and 2 (Two) are Independent Directors.

1. Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani - Chairman and Managing Director 2. Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani - Whole Time Director 3. Mrs. Hiralben Ankurbhai Lakhani - Non-Executive Director 4. Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda - Independent Director 5. Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani - Independent Director

The following table sets forth the details regarding our Board of Directors of our Company as on the date of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

Sr. No. Details of Director Other Directorships / Designated Partner Name 1. Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani ? Munim ERP Private DIN 08562699 Limited Fathers Name Mr. Javrajbhai Dhanjibhai Savani Address A-903, Raj Palace, Ambatalavadi, Surat City, Surat, Gujarat 395004, India Date of Birth June 2, 1990 Age 34 years Designation Chairman and Managing Director Occupation Business Experience He has experience of more than 7 years in the field of Shopify Application and web development. Qualifications He holds degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Bhavnagar University, and degree in Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. Nationality Indian Date of Appointment Originally, he was appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. September 13, 2019, and his designation was changed to Executive Director w.e.f. September 17, 2019. Thereafter, pursuant to approval of Board and Members at their respective meetings held on May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024, his designation was changed and he was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Term of Appointment and date of expiration of He holds office for the period of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024. current term of office 2. Name Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani ? Munim ERP Private DIN 08562760 Limited Fathers Name Mr. Jagdishbhai Hirabhai Lakhani ? Magikcoder Private Address C-1402, Tapi Enclave, Bharimata Road, Singanpore, Limited Surat City, Surat 395 004, Gujarat, India Date of Birth September 6, 1990 Age 33 Years Designation Whole Time Director Occupation Business

Experience He has over 6 years of experience in the field of Information Technology, web and application development. Qualifications Nationality He holds degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Bhavnagar University and degree in Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. Indian Date of Appointment Originally, he was appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. September 13, 2019, and his designation was changed to Executive Director w.e.f. September 17, 2019. Thereafter, pursuant to approval of Board and Members at their respective meetings held on May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024, his designation was changed and he was appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Term of Appointment and date of expiration of current term of office He holds office for the period of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024, liable to retire by rotation 3. Name Mrs. Hiral Ankurbhai Lakhani ? Magikcoder Private DIN 08920910 Limited Fathers Name Address Mr. Ukabhai Shamjibhai Gabani C-1402, Tapi Enclave, Bharimata Road, Singanpore, Surat City, Surat 395 004, Gujarat, India Date of Birth August 28, 1989 Age 34 Years Designation Non-Executive Director Occupation Service Experience She has 3 years of experience in graphic and web design. She also has a background in HR and office administration, with good organizational and problem- solving skills. Qualifications She holds Bachelor degree of Arts from Bhavnagar University. She has also done Master of Arts (External) from Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University. Nationality Indian Date of Appointment She is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from September 30, 2023, liable to retire by rotation. Term of Appointment - and date of expiration of current term of office 4. Name Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda ? M/s. N D Donda & DIN 10627147 Associates Fathers Name Mr. Dineshbhai Mohanbhai Donda Address BLD-H, Flat- 601, Sentosa Heights, Nr. Manish Gharnala, Utran, Surat 394105, Gujarat, India Date of Birth November 13, 1996 Age 27 years Designation Independent Director

Occupation Professional - Self Employed Experience Qualifications He has an experience of 1 year in fields of accounting, system & process implementation, finance, audit, corporate laws and taxation etc. He holds degree of Bachelors of Commerce. He is Practicing Chartered Accountant by Profession Nationality Indian Date of Appointment Initially, he was appointed as an Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 14, 2024. Thereafter, pursuant to the approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 18, 2024, he was regularized and appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. May 14, 2024. Term of Appointment He holds office for a period of five years w.e.f. May 14, and date of expiration of 2024, not liable to retire by rotation. current term of office 5. Name Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani ? M/s. B M A D & DIN 10627151 Co. Fathers Name Mr. Damjibhai Muljibhai Dhameliya ? A D Dhameliya & Address L-1304, Riverview Heights, Mota Varachha, Surat, Com Gujarat- 394101, India ? Speciality Date of Birth February 20, 1994 Medicines Limited Age 30 years Designation Independent Director Occupation Professional - Self Employed Experience She has overall experience of 3 years in the field of Accountancy & Auditing as well as Taxation field. Qualifications She holds degree of Bachelors of Commerce from Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University. She is Practicing Chartered Accountant by Profession. Nationality Indian Date of Appointment Initially, she was appointed as an Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 17, 2024. Thereafter, pursuant to the approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 18, 2024, she was regularized and appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Term of Appointment She holds office for a period of five years w.e.f. May and date of expiration of 17, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation. current term of office

As on the date of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus;

A. None of the above-mentioned Directors are on the RBI List of wilful defaulters or Fraudulent Borrowers

B. None of the Promoters, persons forming part of our Promoter Group, our directors or persons in control of our Company or our Company are debarred from accessing the capital market by SEBI. C. None of the Promoters, Directors or persons in control of our Company, has been or is involved as a promoters, director or person in control of any other company, which is debarred from accessing the capital market under any order or directions made by SEBI or any other regulatory authority.

D. None of our Directors are/were director of any company whose shares were delisted from any stock exchange(s) up to the date of filling of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

E. None of Promoters or Directors of our Company are a fugitive economic offender.

F. None of our Directors are/were director of any company whose shares were suspended from trading by stock exchange(s) or under any order or directions issued by the stock exchange(s)/ SEBI/ other regulatory authority in the last five years.

G. In respect of the track record of the directors, there have been no criminal cases filed or investigations being undertaken with regard to alleged commission of any offence by any of our directors and none of our directors have been charge-sheeted with serious crimes like murder, rape, forgery, economic offence.

BRIEF PROFILE OF OUR DIRECTORS Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani

Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani aged, 34 years is Promoter as well as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. He holds degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Bhavnagar University, and degree in Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. He has experience of more than 7 years in the field of Shopify Application and web development. Originally, he was appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. September 13, 2019, and his designation was changed to Executive Director w.e.f. September 17, 2019. Thereafter, pursuant to approval of Board and Members at their respective meetings held on May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024, his designation was changed and he was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024.

Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani

Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani aged, 33 years is Promoter as well as Whole Time Director of the Company He holds degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Bhavnagar University and degree in Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. He has over 6 years of experience in the field of Information Technology, web and application development. Originally, he was appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. September 13, 2019. Thereafter, pursuant to approval of Board and Members at their respective meetings held on May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024, respectively, his designation was changed and he was appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024.

Mrs. Hiral Ankurbhai Lakhani

Mrs. Hiral Ankurbhai Lakhani, aged 34 Years is Promoter as well as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds Bachelor degree of Arts from Bhavnagar University. She has also done Master of Arts (External) from Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University. She has 3 years of experience in graphic and web design. She also has a background in HR and office administration, with good organizational and problem-solving skills.

She is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from September 30, 2023, liable to retire by rotation.

Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda

Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda, aged 27 years, is an Independent Director of our Company. He holds degree of Bachelors of Commerce. He is Practicing Chartered Accountant by Profession. He has an experience of 1 year in fields of accounting, business strategy, system & process implementation, finance, audit, corporate laws and taxation etc. Initially, he was appointed as an Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 14, 2024. Thereafter, pursuant to the approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 18, 2024, he was regularized and appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. May 14, 2024.

Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani

Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani, aged 30 years, is an Independent Director of our Company. She holds degree of Bachelors of Commerce from Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University. She is Practicing Chartered Accountant. She has overall experience of 3 years in the field of Accountancy & Auditing as well as Taxation field. Initially, she was appointed as an Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 17, 2024. Thereafter, pursuant to the approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 18, 2024, she was regularized and appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. May 17, 2024.

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE DIRECTORS

Excpt as disclosed below, there is no relationship between any of the Directors of our Company as on date of filling of Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

Name of Director Designation Relation Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani Whole Time Director He is Spouse of Mrs. Hiralben Ankurbhai Lakhani who is Non Executive Director of the Company. Mrs. Hiralben Ankurbhai Non-Executive Director She is Spouse of Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani who Lakhani is Whole Time Director of the Company.

ARRANGEMENT AND UNDERSTANDING WITH MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS, CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIERS AND OTHERS

There is no arrangement or understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others, pursuant to which any of the above-mentioned Directors was selected as director or member of senior management.

SERVICE CONTRACTS

None of our directors have entered into any service contracts with our company and no benefits are granted upon their termination from employment other than the statutory benefits provided by our company. However, Executive Directors of our Company are appointed for specific terms and conditions for which no formal agreements are executed, however their terms and conditions of appointment and remuneration are specified and approved by the Board of Directors and Shareholders of the Company. Except statutory benefits upon termination of their employment in our Company or retirement, no officer of our Company, including the directors and key Managerial personnel, are entitled to any benefits upon termination of employment.

BORROWING POWERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Pursuant to a special resolution passed at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on May 18, 2024 and pursuant to provisions of Section 180(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company are authorized to borrow any sum or sums of money from time to time at its discretion, for the purpose of the business of the Company, from banks, financial institutions, corporates and other body corporate, notwithstanding that the monies to be borrowed together with the monies already borrowed by the Company (apart from temporary loans obtained from the Companys Bankers in the ordinary course of business) may, at any time, exceed the aggregate of the paid-up share capital of the Company and its free reserves (that is to say reserves not set apart for any specific purpose), subject to such aggregate borrowings not exceeding the amount which is Rupees 100.00 Crore (Rupees One hundred crore only).

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS TO THE MANGING DIRECTOR AND WHOLE TIME DIRECTORS ARE AS FOLLOWS: -

Name Mr. Priyankkumar Jivarajbhai Savani Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani Designation Chairman and Managing Director Whole Time Director Date of Appointment/ Originally, he was appointed as Additional Originally, he was appointed as Additional Change in Designation Executive Director w.e.f. September 13, 2019, and his designation was changed to Executive Director w.e.f. September 17, 2019. Thereafter, pursuant to approval of Board and Members at their respective meetings held on May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024 respectively, his designation was changed and he was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Executive Director w.e.f. September 13, 2019, and his designation was changed to Executive Director w.e.f. September 17, 2019. Thereafter, pursuant to approval of Board and Members at their respective meetings held on May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024 respectively, his designation was changed and he was appointed as Whole- Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Period He holds office for a period of 5 (five) years He holds office for a period of 5 (five) w.e.f. May 17, 2024. years w.e.f. May 17, 2024, liable to retire by rotation. Salary Up to 72.00 Lakh per annum including Up to 72.00 Lakh per annum including

Name Mr. Priyankkumar Jivarajbhai Savani Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani salary, benefits, sitting fees, perquisites, allowances, commission, incentives. salary, benefits, sitting fees, perquisites, allowances, commission, incentives. Bonus - - Perquisites/Benefits As per Companys policy and rules As per Companys policy and rules Compensation/ remuneration paid during the F.Y. 2023- 24 48.00 lakhs 48.00 lakhs

SITTING FEES PAYABLE TO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Our Non-Executive Director and Independent Directors will be entitled to receive sitting fees for attending meetings of the Board and committee meetings pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors of our Company dated June 1, 2024 as follows:

Nature of Meetings Amount Board Meeting(s) 10,000 per Meeting subject to maximum of 60,000 per annum Independent Directors Meeting(s) 10,000 per Meeting subject to maximum of 10,000 per annum All other Statutory Committees Meeting(s) 5,000 per Meeting subject to maximum of 30,000 per annum

Further, our Non-Executive Directors of the Company shall be entitled for reimbursement of expenses incurred by them in connection with attending the Board Meetings, Board Committee Meetings, General Meetings and in relation to the business of the Company towards hotel accommodation, travelling and other out of pocket expenses as permitted under the Companies Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

SHAREHOLDING OF DIRECTORS

The shareholding of our directors as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus are as follows:

Sr. No Name of Directors No of Equity Shares held Designation 1. Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani 3230000 Chairman and Manging Director 2. Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani 3230000 Whole-Time Director 3. Mrs. Hiralben Ankurbhai Lakhani 9025 Non-Executive Director 4. Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda Nil Independent Director 5. Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani Nil Independent Director

INTEREST OF DIRECTORS

All the non-executive directors of the company may be deemed to be interested to the extent of fees, payable to them for attending meetings of the Board or Committee if any as well as to the extent of other remuneration and/or reimbursement of expenses payable to them as per the applicable laws. The directors may be regarded as interested in the shares and dividend payable thereon, if any, held by or that may be subscribed by and allotted/transferred to them or the companies, firms and trust, in which they are interested as directors, members, partners and or trustees. All directors may be deemed to be interested in the contracts, agreements/arrangements to be entered into by the issuer company with any company in which they hold directorships or any partnership or proprietorship firm in which they are partners or proprietors as declared in their respective declarations. Executive Directors are interested to the extent of remuneration and rent paid to them for services rendered to the company. Except as stated under "Annexure X -Restated Related Party Transactions" under Chapter titled "Restated Financial

Information" beginning on page 165 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our company has not entered into any contracts, agreements or arrangements during the preceding two years from the date of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus in which our directors are interested directly or indirectly.

CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS

Name of Director Date of Event Nature of Event Reason for the changes in the board Mrs. Hiralben Ankurbhai Lakhani September 30, 2023 Appointment She was appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. September 30, 2023. Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda May 14, 2024 Appointment He was appointed as Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. May 14, 2024. Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani May 17, 2024 Appointment She was appointed as Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Mr. Priyankkumar May 17, 2024 Change in He was re-designated as Chairman and Jivrajbhai Savani Designation Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Ankur May 17, 2024 Change in He was re-designated as Whole-Time Director of Jagdishbhai Lakhani Designation the Company. Mr. Niravkumar May 18, 2024 Change in He was regularised as Independent Director of Dineshbhai Donda Designation the Company. Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani May 18, 2024 Change in Designation She was regularised as Independent Director of the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In addition to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the Corporate Governance, provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations will be applicable to our Company immediately up on the listing of Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges. As on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, as our Company is coming with an issue in terms of Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the requirements specified in regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C , D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, are not applicable to our Company, although we require to comply with requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable. In spite of certain regulations and schedules of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to our Company, our Company endeavours to comply with the good Corporate Governance and accordingly certain exempted regulations have been compiled by our Company. Our Company has complied with the corporate governance requirement, particularly in relation to appointment of independent directors including woman director on our Board, constitution of an Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Our Board functions either on its own or through committees constituted thereof, to oversee specific operational areas.

Composition of Board of Directors

Currently our Board is consisting of 5 (Five) Directors on our Board, out of which 2 (Two) are Executive Directors, 1 (One) is Non-Executive Director and 2 (Two) are Independent Directors. Composition of Board of Directors is set forth in the below mentioned table:

Sr. No Name of Directors Desigantion Status DIN 1. Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani Chairman and Managing Director Executive 08562699 2. Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani Whole-Time Director Executive 08562760 3. Mrs. Hiralben Ankurbhai Lakhani Non-Executive Director Non-Executive 08920910 4. Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda Independent Director Non-Executive 10627147 5. Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani Independent Director Non-Executive 10627151

Constitution of Committees:

Our company has constituted the following Committees of the Board;

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Details of composition, terms of reference etc. of each of the above committees are provided hereunder:

1. Audit Committee:

The Board of Directors of our Company has, in pursuance to provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, as applicable, in its meeting held on June 1, 2024 constituted Audit Committee. The constitution of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Name of the Directors Designation Nature of Directorship Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda Chairperson Independent Director Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani Member Independent Director Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani Member Executive Director

Our Company Secretary and Compliance officer shall act as the secretary of the Committee.

Terms of Reference:

The Role and Responsibilities of Audit Committee: a) The recommendation for the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor, their remuneration and fixation of terms of appointment of the Auditors of the Company; b) Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process; c) Examination of financial statement and auditors report thereon including interim financial result before submission to the Board of Directors for approval, particularly with respect to; a. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same, b. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management, c. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings, d. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements, e. Disclosure of any related party transactions, f. Modified opinion(s) / Qualifications in the draft audit report. d) Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related party, subject following conditions; a. The Audit Committee may make omnibus approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered in to by the Company subject to such conditions provided under the Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof; b. In case of transaction, other than transactions referred to in section 188 of Companies Act 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof, and where Audit Committee does not approve the transaction, it shall make its recommendations to the Board; c. In case any transaction involving any amount not exceeding one crore rupees is entered into by a director or officer of the company without obtaining the approval of the Audit Committee and it is not ratified by the Audit Committee within three months from the date of the transaction, such transaction shall be voidable at the option of the Audit Committee; e) Reviewing, with the management, and monitoring the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter; f) Scrutiny of Inter-corporate loans and investments; g) Reviewing and discussing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board; h) To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism, in case the same is existing; i) Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, where ever it is necessary; j) Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems and reviewing, with the management, performance of internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems; and k) To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors; l) To monitor the end use of fund invested or given by the Company to Subsidiary Companies; and m) Carrying out any other function as assigned by the Board of Directors from time to time. The Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information: a) Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management; b) Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors; c) Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and d) The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Internal Auditor. e) Quarterly / half yearly statement of deviation(s), submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1); f) Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus. The Audit Committee has power; a) To investigate any activity within its terms of reference; b) To seek information from any employees; c) To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and to secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary. d) Call for the comments of the auditors about internal control systems, the scope of audit, including the observations of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and may also discuss any related issues with the internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company. e) To investigate into any matter in relation to the items specified in sub-section (4) of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 or referred to it by the Board and for this purpose shall have power to obtain professional advice from external sources and have full access to information contained in the records of the company.

Quorum & Frequency of Meeting

The quorum of Meeting shall be one third of total members of the Audit Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum two Independent Director shall be present at the meeting. The Audit Committee shall meet at least four times in a year and not more than one hundred and twenty days shall elapse between two meetings.

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Board of Directors of our Company has, in pursuance to provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, as applicable, in its meeting held on June 1, 2024 constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee for considering and resolving the grievances of security holders of the Company. The constitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is as follows:

Name of the Directors Designation Nature of Directorship Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani Chairperson Independent Director Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda Member Independent Director Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani Member Executive Director

Our Company Secretary and Compliance officer shall act as the secretary of the Committee.

Roles and Responsibilities: a) Redressal of all securities holders and investors grievances such as complaints related to transfer of shares, including non-receipt of share certificates and review of cases for refusal of transfer/transmission of shares and debentures, non-receipt of balance sheet, non-receipt of declared dividends, non-receipt of annual reports, etc. and assisting with quarterly reporting of such complaints; b) Giving effect to all transfer/transmission of shares and debentures, dematerialization/ rematerialization of shares, split and issue of duplicate/consolidated share certificates, compliance with all the requirements related to shares, debentures and other securities from time to time; c) Overseeing the performance of the registrars and transfer agents of our Company and to recommend measures for overall improvement in the quality of investor services; and d) Carrying out such other functions as may be specified by the Board from time to time or specified/provided under the Companies Act, 2013 or SEBI Listing Regulations, or by any other regulatory authority.

Quorum & Frequency of Meeting

The quorum of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall be one third of total members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum one Independent Director. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall meet at least once in a financial year.

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Board of Directors of our Company has, in pursuance to provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, as applicable, in its meeting held on June 1, 2024 constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Name of the Directors Designation Nature of Directorship Mrs. Archana Madhav Bhayani Chairperson Independent Director Mr. Niravkumar Dineshbhai Donda Member Independent Director Mrs. Hiralben Ankurbhai Lakhani Member Non-Executive Director

Our Company Secretary and Compliance officer shall act as the secretary of the Committee.

Roles and Responsibilities: a) To Formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees; b) To evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board for every appointment of an independent director, and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may: a. use the services of an external agencies, if required; b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and c. consider the time commitments of the candidates. c) To formulate criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors; d) To devise a policy on diversity of board of directors; e) To identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal. f) To determine whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors. g) To recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management. h) any other responsibility as may be assigned by the board from time to time;

Quorum & Frequency of Meeting

The quorum of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall be one third of total members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum one Independent Director shall be present at the meeting. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall meet at least once in a financial year.

MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION STRUCTURE

The Management Organization Structure of the company as follows:

OUR KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Key Managerial Personnel of our Company other than our Executive Directors are as follows:

Name Mrs. Pooja Rajat Shah Designation Company Secretary and Compliance officer Date of Appointment June 01, 2024 Previous Employment Amrapali Fincap Limited Qualification Holds Degree of Company Secretary from Institute of Company Secretary of India and Master of Business Administration with Specialization in Marketing from Ahmedabad University. Overall Experience She is having more than 5 years of experience in the field of secretarial compliances. Remuneration paid in NIL F.Y. 2023-24 Name Mr. Abhishek Amrutlal Nakrani Designation Chief Financial officer Date of Appointment May 17, 2024 Previous Employment Savani & Associates Qualification Holds Degree of Bachelor of Commerce (Special) and Bachelor of Law (Special) from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Overall Experience He is having more than two year of experience in strategic planning, Finance, taxations and accounts. Remuneration paid in NIL F.Y. 2023-24

OUR SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Senior Managerial Personnel of our Company are as follows:

Name Mr. Tejash Patel Designation Project Manager Head Date of Appointment April 25, 2019 Previous Employment Ddeveloper Qualification Holds Degree of Master in Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. Overall Experience He is having around six years of experience in PHP, Android, IOS and to develop Shopify applications. Remuneration paid in 10.40 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24 Name Mr. Jilesh Varma Designation Digital Marketing Head Date of Appointment November 7, 2022 Previous Employment FasTrax Infotech Private Limited Qualification He has completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Gujarat University. Overall Experience He is having more than decade of experience in various marketing field like Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), YouTube Marketing, App Store Optimization (ASO), Online Reputation Management (ORM), Social Listening, Content Marketing, Email Marketing, Google Analytics, Website Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Keywords Research. Remuneration paid in 11.21 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24 Name Mr. Manoj Prajapati Designation Team Leader and Support Head Date of Appointment December 3, 2018 Previous Employment FlickDevs Qualification He has completed Bachelor of Computer Application from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Overall Experience He is having over 7+ years of expertise in delivering exceptional customer service, technical support for WordPress plugins, Shopify applications, and proficiency in HTML, CSS, and jQuery. Remuneration paid in 7.65 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24 Name Ms. Pujaben Savani Designation Senior Software Engineer and Team Leader Date of Appointment May 1, 2019 Previous Employment Not Applicable Qualification She has completed Bachelor of Computer Application from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Overall Experience She is having over four years of expertise in various shopify applications. Remuneration paid in 10.37 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24

Name Ms. Priyanka Tala Designation Senior Ui/UX Designer Date of Appointment March 2, 2020 Previous Employment Cirkle Studio Pvt. Ltd. Qualification Holds Degree of Masters of Commerce from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. She has also completed certification course in Web Designing from Red & White Multimedia Education. Overall Experience She is having over six years of expertise in Wire framing & prototyping, UI/UX Design & Graphic Design. Remuneration paid in 6.32 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24 Name Mr. Dhaval Vansekar Designation Project Manager Non Technical Date of Appointment December 26, 2022 Previous Employment HulkApps Pvt Ltd Qualification Holds Degree of Bachelor of Engineering (Information Technology) from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Overall Experience He is having an experience of more than 9 years in Coordinating with customer, leading the team and developing various projects. Remuneration paid in 9.80 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24 Name Mr. Harshil H Shah Designation Project Manager Non Technical Date of Appointment April 10, 2023 Previous Employment Kriit Technologies Private Limited Qualification Holds Degree of Bachelor of Computer Application from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Overall Experience He is having having an experience of more than 9 in coordinating with customer, leading the team and developing various projects. Remuneration paid in 10.20 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24 Name Ms. Sajini Annie John Designation Senior Content Writer Date of Appointment August 5, 2019 Previous Employment Nexus Infotechno Inc Qualification Holds Degree of Master of Computer Applications from Mahatma Gandhi University. Overall Experience She is having more than five year of experience in Content Writer. She is highly skilled at publishing creative content for websites, applications, social media marketing, blogs, video scripts & newsletters by complying with SEO guidelines Remuneration paid in 5.85 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24 Name Mr. Hitesh C. Morabiya Designation Senior Quality Assurance Date of Appointment February 22, 2021 Previous Employment Classic Soft Web Technology Qualification Holds Degree of Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. Overall Experience He is having around five years of experience in the field of Manual Software Testing, Website Testing, Web Application and Mobile Testing, Android and iOS Applications Testing. Remuneration paid in 4.52 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24 Name Ms. Nensi Ramani Designation Senior HR Executive Date of Appointment May 2, 2022 Previous Employment Hirva HR Solution Private Limited Qualification Holds Degree of Bachelor of Business Administration from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Overall Experience She is having more than 3 years of experience in the field of Human Resource Management. Remuneration paid in 3.36 Lakh F.Y. 2023-24

BONUS OR PROFIT-SHARING PLAN FOR THE KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Currently, Our Company does not have any bonus or profit-sharing plan for our Key Managerial personnel. In future, Discretionary bonus may be paid as may be decided by Nomination and Remuneration Committee / Board of Directors, depending upon the performance of the Key Managerial Personnel, working of the Company and other relevant factors subject to Maximum of annual salary within the limits laid down under Para A of Section II of Part II of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

CHANGES IN THE KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

Except as mentioned below, there are no other changes in the Key Management Personnel other than directors in the last three years preceding the date of filing this Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

Name of Key Managerial Personnel Date of Event Nature of Event Reason for the changes Mrs. Pooja Rajat Shah June 1, 2024 Appointments She was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. June 1, 2024. Mr. Abhishek Amrutlal Nakrani May 17, 2024 Appointment He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Mr. Harshil H Shah April 10, 2023 Appointment He was appointed as Project Manager w.e.f. April 10, 2023. Mr. Dhaval Vansekar December 26, 2022 Appointment He was appointed as Project Manager w.e.f. December 26, 2022. Mr. Jilesh Varma November 7, 2022 Appointment He was appointed as Digital Marketing Manager w.e.f. November 7, 2022. Ms. Nensi Ramani May 2, 2022 Appointment She was appointed as Senior HR Executive w.e.f. May 2, 2022.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME

As on the date of filing of Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our company does not have any ESOP Scheme for its employees.

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

There is no existing relationship between Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Managerial Personnel of the company as on date of filling Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

PAYMENT OF BENEFIT TO OFFICERS OF OUR COMPANY (NON-SALARY RELATED)

Except the statutory payments made by our Company, in the last two years, our company has not paid any sum to its employees in connection with superannuation payments and ex-gratia/ rewards and has not paid any non-salary amount or benefit to any of its officers.

Notes:

? All the Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Managerial Personnel mentioned above are on the payrolls of our Company as permanent employees.

? There is no arrangement / understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others pursuant to which any of the above-mentioned personnel have been recruited.

? None of our Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Managerial Personnel has been granted any benefits in kind from our Company, other than their remuneration.

? None of our Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Managerial Personnel has entered into any service contracts with our Company no benefits are granted upon their termination from employment other that statutory benefits provided by our company and further, our Company has appointed certain Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Managerial Personnel i.e. Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary and Compliance officer for which our company has not executed any formal service contracts; although they are abide by their terms of appointments.

SHAREHOLDING OF THE KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

None of the Key Managerial Personnel hold any Equity Shares of our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Sr. No. Name of Key Management Personnel No. Equity Shares held Category/ Status 1. Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani 3230000 Chairman and Managing Director 2. Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani 3230000 Whole-Time Director 3. Mrs. Pooja Rajat Shah Nil Chief Financial Officer 4. Mr. Abhishek Amrutlal Nakrani Nil Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

SHAREHOLDING OF THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

None of the Senior Managerial Personnel hold any Equity Shares of our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Sr. No. Name of Senior Management Personnel No. Equity Shares held Category/ Status 1. Mr. Tejash Patel Nil Project Manager Head 2. Mr. Jilesh Varma Nil Digital Marketing Head 3. Mr. Manoj Prajapati Nil Team Leader and Support Head 4. Ms. Pujaben Savani Nil Senior Software Engineer and Team Leader 5. Ms. Priyanka Tala Nil Senior Ui/UX Designer 6. Mr. Dhaval Vansekar Nil Project Manager Non Technical 7. Mr. Harshil H Shah Nil Project Manager Non Technical 8. Ms. Sajini Annie John Nil Senior Content Writer 9. Mr. Hitesh C. Morabiya Nil Senior Quality Assurance

OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTER GROUP

Promoters of our Company are

1. Mr. Priyankkumar Jivarajbhai Savani

2. Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani

3. Mrs. Hiral Ankurbhai Lakhani

For details of the Capital build-up of our Promoter in our Company, see chapter titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page no. 55 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. The details of our Promoters are as follows:

MR. PRIYANKKUMAR JIVARAJBHAI SAVANI Mr. Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani aged, 34 years is Promoter as well as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. He holds degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Bhavnagar University, and degree in Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. He has experience of more than 7 years in the field of Shopify Application and web development. Originally, he was appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. September 13, 2019, and his designation was changed to Executive Director w.e.f. September 17, 2019. Thereafter, pursuant to approval of Board and Members at their respective meetings held on May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024, his designation was changed and he was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Date of Birth June 2, 1990 PAN BTVPS0576G Age 34 Years Educational Qualification He holds degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Bhavnagar University, and degree in Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. Experience in He has experience of more than 7 years in the field of Shopify Application and Business/Employment web development. Present Residential Address A-903, Raj Palace, Ambatalavadi, Surat City, Surat, Gujarat 395 004, India Position/posts held in the past Executive Director Other Directorship held Munim ERP Private Limited Other Ventures Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani HUF MR. ANKUR JAGDISHBHAI LAKHANI Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani aged, 33 years is Promoter as well as Whole Time Director of the Company He has over 6 years of experience in the field of Information Technology, web and application development. He holds degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Bhavnagar University and degree in Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. Originally, he was appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. September 13, 2019. Thereafter, pursuant to approval of Board and Members at their respective meetings held on May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024, respectively, his designation was changed and he was appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Date of Birth September 6, 1990

PAN AELPL5072J Age 33 Years Educational Qualification He holds degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Bhavnagar University and degree in Master of Computer Application from Gujarat Technological University. Experience in He has over 6 years of experience in the field of Information Technology, web and Business/Employment application development Present Residential Address C-1402, Tapi Enclave, Bharimata Road, Singanpore, Surat City, Surat 395 004, Gujarat, India Position/posts held in the past Executive Director Other Directorship held Munim ERP Private Limited Magikcoder Private Limited Other Ventures Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani HUF MRS. HIRAL ANKURBHAI LAKHANI Mrs. Hiral Ankurbhai Lakhani, aged 34 Years is Promoter as well as Non- Executive Director of the Company. She has 3 years of experience in graphic and web design. She also has a background in HR and office administration, with good organizational and problem-solving skills. She holds Bachelor degree of Arts from Bhavnagar University. She has also done Master of Arts (External) from Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University. She is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from September 30, 2023, liable to retire by rotation. Date of Birth August 28, 1989 PAN APZPL6376G Age 34 Years Educational Qualification She holds Bachelor degree of Arts from Bhavnagar University. She has also done Master of Arts (External) from Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University Experience in Business/Employment She has 3 years of experience in graphic and web design. She also has a background in HR and office administration, with good organizational and problem-solving skills. Present Residential Address C-1402, Tapi Enclave, Bharimata Road, Singanpore, Surat City, Surat 395 004, Gujarat, India Position/posts held in the past - Other Directorship held Magikcoder Private Limited Other Ventures -

DECLARATION

We declare and confirm that the details of the Permanent Account Numbers, Bank Account Numbers, Passport Numbers, Aadhar Card Numbers and Driving License Numbers of our Promoters are being submitted to the BSE (Stock Exchange) on which the specified securities are proposed to be listed along with filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Stock Exchange.

CHANGE IN THE CONTROL OR MANAGEMENT OF THE ISSUER IN LAST FIVE YEARS

There has been change in control or management of the issuer in last five years.

Name of old Directors and Shareholders Reason for Disassociation Date of Disassociation Mr. Parthkumar Babulal Goyani Selling of Shares 07/09/2019 Mr. Sumeet Babulal Goyani Selling of Shares 07/09/2019

Further, there has been no change in control or management of the issuer in the last one year.

INTEREST OF OUR PROMOTERS

Except as stated in "Annexure X Related Party Transactions" under section titled "Restated Financial Information" beginning on Page No. 165 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and to the extent of compensation, remuneration/sitting fees to be paid, Perquisites to be given, payment of lease rent, reimbursement of expenses to be made in accordance with their respective terms of appointment, Rent Agreement(s) and to the extent of their shareholding and benefits, if any, arise on the shareholding, our Promoters do not have any other interest in our business.

Further, our Promoters may be deemed to be interested to the extent of the payments made by our Company, if any, to the Group Entities. For the payments that are made by our Company to certain Group entities, please refer

"Annexure X Related Party Transactions" under section titled "Restated Financial Information" beginning on Page No. 165 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Except as disclosed in "Business Overview" under section titled "Details of Immovable Property" beginning on Page No. 165, our Promoters, Directors or Group Companies do not have any interest in any property acquired by our Company in the preceding three years before filing this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Further, they do not have any interest in any property to be acquired by our Company till the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Except as otherwise stated in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, we have not entered into any contract, agreements or arrangements during the preceding three years from the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus in which Promoters is directly or indirectly interested.

PAYMENT OF BENEFITS TO OUR PROMOTERS

Except as stated in the section "Annexure X Related Party Transactions" under section titled "Restated Financial Information" beginning on Page No. 165 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there has been no payment of benefits made to our Promoters in the two years preceding the date of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Further, our Company may enter into transaction with or make payment of benefit to the Promoters, Directors or Promoters Group, towards remunerations as decided by Board of Directors.

CONFIRMATIONS

Our Company and Promoters confirmed that they have not been declared as wilful defaulters or Fraudulent Borrowers or by the RBI or by any other government authority and there are no violations of securities laws committed by them in the past or are currently pending against them or restraining period are continued. Further, our Promoters, Promoters Group or Directors have not been directly or indirectly, debarred from accessing the capital market or have not been restrained by any regulatory authority, directly or indirectly from acquiring the securities. Additionally, our Promoters, Promoters Group or Directors do not have direct or indirect relation with the companies, its Promoters and Whole Time Director, which are compulsorily delisted by any recognized stock exchange or the companies which is debarred from accessing the capital market by the Board. Also, our Promoters or Directors are not a fugitive economic offender. We and our Promoters, Group Entities and Companies promoted by the Promoters confirm that:

No material regulatory or disciplinary action has been taken by a stock exchange or regulatory authority in the past one year against us;

There are no defaults in respect of payment of interest and/or principal to the debenture/bond/fixed deposit holders, banks, FIs during the past three years.

The details of outstanding litigation including its nature and status are disclosed in the section titled "Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments" beginning on Page No. 178 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

DISASSOCIATION OF PROMOTERS IN THE LAST THREE YEARS

Except as mentioned below, none of our Promoters have disassociated themselves from any Company or Firm during the last three years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Name of Promoter Name of the Company / Firm Date of Appointment Date of Cessation Reason for Disassociation Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani APPSONRENT January 31, 2019 May 12, 2023 Closure of Business Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani TECHWIND INSTITUTE LLP March 16, 2023 May 31, 2024 To focus on existing business

RELATIONSHIP OF PROMOTERS WITH EACH OTHER AND WITH OUR DIRECTORS

Except as disclosed herein, none of our Promoter(s) are related to any of our Companys Directors within the meaning of Section 2 (77) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Name of Promoter Designation Relation Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani Whole Time Director He is spouse of Mrs. Hiral Ankurbhai Lakhani, Non- Executive Director of the Company Mrs. Hiral Ankurbhai Lakhani Non-Executive Director She is spouse of Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani, Whole Time Director of the Company

OUR PROMOTERS GROUP

In addition to our Promoters named above, the following individuals and entities form a part of the Promoters Group:

A. Natural persons who are part of our Individual Promoter Group:

Relationship Mr. Priyankkumar Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Mrs. Hiral Ankurbhai Promoter Jivarajbhai Savani Lakhani Lakhani Father Jivarajbhai Dhanjibhai Savani Jagdishbhai Hirabhai Lakhani Ukabhai Shamjibhai Gabani Mother Hansaben Jivarajbhai Savani Ranjanben Jagadishbhai Lakhani Ashaben Ukabhai Gabani Spouse Dipali Priyankkumar Savani Hiral Ankurbhai Lakhani Mr. Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani Brother(s) Nikunj Jivarajbhai Savani Paresh Jagdishbhai Lakhani Chiragkumar Ukabhai Gabani - - Divyesh Ukabhai Gabani Sister(s) - - Jignasa S Dankhara Son(s) Jiyan Priyankkumar Savani - - Daughter(s) Niva Priyankkumar Savani Ananya Ankur Lakhani Ananya Ankur Lakhani Jiya Priyankkumar Savani - - Spouses Father Late Mansukhbhai Ukabhai Shamjibhai Gabani Jagdishbhai Hirabhai Parshottambhai Moradiya Lakhani Spouses Mother Kanakben Mansukhbhai Ashaben Ukabhai Gabani Ranjanben Jagadishbhai Moradiya Lakhani Spouses Brother(s) Kinchitkumar Mansukhbhai Chiragkumar Ukabhai Gabani Paresh Jagdishbhai Lakhani Moradiya - Divyesh Ukabhai Gabani - Spouses Sister(s) Denisha Jenil Maniya Jignasa S Dankhara -

B. Companies related to our Promoter Company:

Nature of Relationship Name of Entities Subsidiary or holding company of Promoter Company. ? Not applicable Any Body corporate in which promoter (Body Not applicable Corporate) holds 20% or more of the equity share capital or which holds 20% or more of the equity share capital of the promoters (Body Corporate).

C. Companies, Proprietary concerns, HUFs related to our Promoters

Nature of Relationship Name of Entities Any Body Corporate in which twenty percent or more ? Magikcoder Private Limited of the equity share capital is held by promoters or an immediate relative of the promoters or a firm or HUF in which promoters or any one or more of his immediate relatives are a member. ? Pramukh Recovery Solution Private Limited Any Body corporate in which Body Corporate as provided above holds twenty percent or more of the equity share capital. Not Applicable Any Hindu Undivided Family or Firm in which the aggregate shareholding of the promoters and his immediate relatives is equal to or more than twenty percent. ? Priyanka Textiles (Partnership Firm) ? Priyankkumar Jivrajbhai Savani (HUF) ? Ankur Jagdishbhai Lakhani (HUF) ? Jivrajbhai Dhanjibhai Savani (HUF) ? Jagdishbhai Hirabhai Lakhani (HUF) ? Nikunjbhai Jivrajbhai Savani (HUF) ? Pareshbhai Jagdishbhai Lakhani (HUF) ? Shree Ram Enterprise (Proprietorship) ? Varnipharma (Proprietorship) ? Shri Hari (Proprietorship) ? Jamie Sales (Proprietorship) ? Varni Sales (Proprietorship) ? Brigattes (Proprietorship)

D. Person whose shareholding is aggregated under the heading "Shareholding of the Promoters Group":

Name of Entities / Person No of Shares Nilam Nikunjbhai Savani 5985 Jalpaben Pareshbhai Lakhani 7980

For further details on our Group Companies, please refer Chapter titled "Information with respect to Group Companies" beginning on Page No. 187 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.