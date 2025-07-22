iifl-logo

Identixweb Ltd Peer Comparison

63.95
(4.92%)
Jul 22, 2025|04:01:00 PM

IDENTIXWEB LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,158.4

23.5611,42,736.7612,5523.9952,788206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,584.6

25.756,58,286.046,6282.7134,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,530.3

32.764,15,272.172,8883.9213,073128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

260.4

22.472,72,9693,696.12.317,195.460

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,153.05

32.931,52,710.381,297.41.269,421.1736.76

