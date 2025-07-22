Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,158.4
|23.56
|11,42,736.76
|12,552
|3.99
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,584.6
|25.75
|6,58,286.04
|6,628
|2.71
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,530.3
|32.76
|4,15,272.17
|2,888
|3.92
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
260.4
|22.47
|2,72,969
|3,696.1
|2.3
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,153.05
|32.93
|1,52,710.38
|1,297.4
|1.26
|9,421.1
|736.76
