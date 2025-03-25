Identixweb Ltd Summary

Identixweb Limited was originally incorporated as Goyani Infra Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company name was changed from Goyani Infra Private Limited to Identixweb Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated September 27, 2019 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company was converted to public limited company and the name was changed to Identixweb Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 21, 2023 was issued to our Company by Registrar of Companies - Ahmedabad.Identixweb, as an IT firm, offers E-Commerce Store Development, Web App Development, UI/UX Design, Website development, Customize Software Development, support and maintenance. It offer website development and Shopify development services. It is specialized in Shopify App Development, Node.JS development, PHP Development, Web App Development, React.JS Development, and many more.The Company has 2 subsidiaries named Munim ERP Private Limited and Identixweb LLC. In 2018, the Company released its first digital product as a Shopify App and built more digital products. The Company was taken over by new Management in 2019. Resulting this, the Main Object of the Company was changed from Infrastructure Activities to Information Technology related Activities. In 2020, the Company was recognized as Start-up by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The Company is planning an IPO of 3080000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.