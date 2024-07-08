iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65
(-1.49%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd

Ind-Agiv Commer. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.75

0.3

0.25

0.26

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.19

-0.17

-0.17

Tax paid

0.03

-0.1

-0.16

-0.13

Working capital

-0.04

4.09

4.74

4.56

Other operating items

Operating

-1.95

4.09

4.65

4.5

Capital expenditure

0.13

-0.01

0.1

0.29

Free cash flow

-1.82

4.07

4.76

4.79

Equity raised

8.77

4.83

5.02

2.61

Investing

0

0.09

0

-0.65

Financing

1.71

2.49

2.94

4.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0.05

0.05

Net in cash

8.66

11.49

12.77

11.26

