Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.75
0.3
0.25
0.26
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.19
-0.17
-0.17
Tax paid
0.03
-0.1
-0.16
-0.13
Working capital
-0.04
4.09
4.74
4.56
Other operating items
Operating
-1.95
4.09
4.65
4.5
Capital expenditure
0.13
-0.01
0.1
0.29
Free cash flow
-1.82
4.07
4.76
4.79
Equity raised
8.77
4.83
5.02
2.61
Investing
0
0.09
0
-0.65
Financing
1.71
2.49
2.94
4.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0.05
0.05
Net in cash
8.66
11.49
12.77
11.26
