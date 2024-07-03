iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.07

6.36

3.82

5.34

7.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.07

6.36

3.82

5.34

7.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

1.13

3.88

0.35

0.36

Total Income

4.14

7.49

7.7

5.69

7.5

Total Expenditure

5.01

6.35

4.49

6.42

6.35

PBIDT

-0.87

1.14

3.22

-0.74

1.16

Interest

1.22

0.76

0.81

0.97

1.14

PBDT

-2.08

0.38

2.41

-1.71

0.02

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.06

0

0.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.07

-0.06

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.17

0.29

2.41

-1.71

-0.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.17

0.29

2.41

-1.71

-0.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.17

0.29

2.41

-1.71

-0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-21.73

2.91

24.09

-17.12

-1.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1

1

1

1

1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-21.37

17.92

84.29

-13.85

16.22

PBDTM(%)

-51.1

5.97

63.08

-32.02

0.27

PATM(%)

-53.31

4.55

63.08

-32.02

-1.95

