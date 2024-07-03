Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.07
6.36
3.82
5.34
7.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.07
6.36
3.82
5.34
7.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
1.13
3.88
0.35
0.36
Total Income
4.14
7.49
7.7
5.69
7.5
Total Expenditure
5.01
6.35
4.49
6.42
6.35
PBIDT
-0.87
1.14
3.22
-0.74
1.16
Interest
1.22
0.76
0.81
0.97
1.14
PBDT
-2.08
0.38
2.41
-1.71
0.02
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.06
0
0.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.07
-0.06
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.17
0.29
2.41
-1.71
-0.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.17
0.29
2.41
-1.71
-0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.17
0.29
2.41
-1.71
-0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-21.73
2.91
24.09
-17.12
-1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1
1
1
1
1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-21.37
17.92
84.29
-13.85
16.22
PBDTM(%)
-51.1
5.97
63.08
-32.02
0.27
PATM(%)
-53.31
4.55
63.08
-32.02
-1.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.