Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
1.71
1.1
1.26
6.73
2.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.71
1.1
1.26
6.73
2.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.04
0.05
-0.66
0.17
Total Income
1.75
1.14
1.3
6.07
2.37
Total Expenditure
1.74
1.85
1.38
7.86
2
PBIDT
0
-0.71
-0.07
-1.79
0.37
Interest
0.46
0.01
0.53
1.51
0.31
PBDT
-0.46
-0.71
-0.61
-3.3
0.05
Depreciation
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0
0.07
-0.13
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.53
-0.72
-0.68
-3.19
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.53
-0.72
-0.68
-3.19
0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.53
-0.72
-0.68
-3.19
0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.29
-7.16
-6.79
-31.86
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1
1
1
1
1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-64.54
-5.55
-26.59
16.89
PBDTM(%)
-26.9
-64.54
-48.41
-49.03
2.28
PATM(%)
-30.99
-65.45
-53.96
-47.39
2.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.