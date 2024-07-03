iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Quarterly Results

65
(-1.49%)
Jul 8, 2024

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

1.71

1.1

1.26

6.73

2.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.71

1.1

1.26

6.73

2.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.04

0.05

-0.66

0.17

Total Income

1.75

1.14

1.3

6.07

2.37

Total Expenditure

1.74

1.85

1.38

7.86

2

PBIDT

0

-0.71

-0.07

-1.79

0.37

Interest

0.46

0.01

0.53

1.51

0.31

PBDT

-0.46

-0.71

-0.61

-3.3

0.05

Depreciation

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0

0.07

-0.13

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.53

-0.72

-0.68

-3.19

0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.53

-0.72

-0.68

-3.19

0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.53

-0.72

-0.68

-3.19

0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.29

-7.16

-6.79

-31.86

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1

1

1

1

1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-64.54

-5.55

-26.59

16.89

PBDTM(%)

-26.9

-64.54

-48.41

-49.03

2.28

PATM(%)

-30.99

-65.45

-53.96

-47.39

2.28

