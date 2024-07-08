Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.98
11.26
8.74
6.61
yoy growth (%)
-29.08
28.71
32.22
3.62
Raw materials
-5.17
-2.78
-4.95
-3.38
As % of sales
64.76
24.75
56.63
51.11
Employee costs
-1.96
-2.43
-1.83
-1.39
As % of sales
24.56
21.58
20.96
21.07
Other costs
-1.54
-4.54
-1.36
-1.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.34
40.31
15.59
17.34
Operating profit
-0.69
1.5
0.59
0.69
OPM
-8.67
13.34
6.81
10.46
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.19
-0.17
-0.17
Interest expense
-1.4
-1.76
-0.74
-0.42
Other income
0.52
0.76
0.58
0.17
Profit before tax
-1.75
0.3
0.25
0.26
Taxes
0.03
-0.1
-0.16
-0.13
Tax rate
-2.14
-33.65
-65.45
-51.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.71
0.2
0.08
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.71
0.2
0.08
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-948.72
126.59
-29.77
-35.24
NPM
-21.52
1.79
1.02
1.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.