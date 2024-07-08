iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

65
(-1.49%)
Jul 8, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.98

11.26

8.74

6.61

yoy growth (%)

-29.08

28.71

32.22

3.62

Raw materials

-5.17

-2.78

-4.95

-3.38

As % of sales

64.76

24.75

56.63

51.11

Employee costs

-1.96

-2.43

-1.83

-1.39

As % of sales

24.56

21.58

20.96

21.07

Other costs

-1.54

-4.54

-1.36

-1.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.34

40.31

15.59

17.34

Operating profit

-0.69

1.5

0.59

0.69

OPM

-8.67

13.34

6.81

10.46

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.19

-0.17

-0.17

Interest expense

-1.4

-1.76

-0.74

-0.42

Other income

0.52

0.76

0.58

0.17

Profit before tax

-1.75

0.3

0.25

0.26

Taxes

0.03

-0.1

-0.16

-0.13

Tax rate

-2.14

-33.65

-65.45

-51.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.71

0.2

0.08

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.71

0.2

0.08

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-948.72

126.59

-29.77

-35.24

NPM

-21.52

1.79

1.02

1.92

