Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Key Ratios

65
(-1.49%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.47

-3.21

19.14

54.28

Op profit growth

-169.76

102.73

-1.99

-172.09

EBIT growth

-134.62

86.63

50.38

-20.09

Net profit growth

-1,195.88

95.81

-32.13

-55.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-12.62

11.85

5.66

6.88

EBIT margin

-8.66

16.4

8.5

6.74

Net profit margin

-27.72

1.65

0.81

1.43

RoCE

-4.4

13.9

10.97

13.42

RoNW

-8.19

0.74

0.55

1.27

RoA

-3.52

0.35

0.26

0.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-23.55

2.15

3.01

1.62

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0

Cash EPS

-25.57

0.06

-0.96

-0.37

Book value per share

60.1

83.6

60.2

38.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.97

15.76

15.12

P/CEPS

-0.89

491.04

-65.35

P/B

0.68

0.59

0.63

EV/EBIDTA

-20.18

4.93

5.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

45.56

0

Tax payout

-2.62

-34.23

-67.34

-48.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

176.01

98.42

81.22

79.4

Inventory days

453.02

223.18

103.03

77.61

Creditor days

-80.14

-69.97

-47.81

-45.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.52

-1.18

-1.41

-1.7

Net debt / equity

1.4

0.97

0.97

0.71

Net debt / op. profit

-7.89

5.29

7.7

3.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.38

-25.58

-55.21

-57.59

Employee costs

-28.86

-24.53

-23.84

-21.25

Other costs

-20.37

-38.02

-15.27

-14.27

