|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.47
-3.21
19.14
54.28
Op profit growth
-169.76
102.73
-1.99
-172.09
EBIT growth
-134.62
86.63
50.38
-20.09
Net profit growth
-1,195.88
95.81
-32.13
-55.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-12.62
11.85
5.66
6.88
EBIT margin
-8.66
16.4
8.5
6.74
Net profit margin
-27.72
1.65
0.81
1.43
RoCE
-4.4
13.9
10.97
13.42
RoNW
-8.19
0.74
0.55
1.27
RoA
-3.52
0.35
0.26
0.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-23.55
2.15
3.01
1.62
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0
Cash EPS
-25.57
0.06
-0.96
-0.37
Book value per share
60.1
83.6
60.2
38.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.97
15.76
15.12
P/CEPS
-0.89
491.04
-65.35
P/B
0.68
0.59
0.63
EV/EBIDTA
-20.18
4.93
5.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
45.56
0
Tax payout
-2.62
-34.23
-67.34
-48.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
176.01
98.42
81.22
79.4
Inventory days
453.02
223.18
103.03
77.61
Creditor days
-80.14
-69.97
-47.81
-45.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.52
-1.18
-1.41
-1.7
Net debt / equity
1.4
0.97
0.97
0.71
Net debt / op. profit
-7.89
5.29
7.7
3.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.38
-25.58
-55.21
-57.59
Employee costs
-28.86
-24.53
-23.84
-21.25
Other costs
-20.37
-38.02
-15.27
-14.27
