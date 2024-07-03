iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Share Price

65
(-1.49%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65
  • Day's High65
  • 52 Wk High69.45
  • Prev. Close65.98
  • Day's Low65
  • 52 Wk Low 27.57
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-13.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

65

Prev. Close

65.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

65

Day's Low

65

52 Week's High

69.45

52 Week's Low

27.57

Book Value

-13.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Corporate Action

8 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Dec, 2023

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.21%

Non-Promoter- 27.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

Reserves

-2.31

0.71

2.67

4.39

Net Worth

0.08

3.11

5.07

6.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.98

11.26

8.74

6.61

yoy growth (%)

-29.08

28.71

32.22

3.62

Raw materials

-5.17

-2.78

-4.95

-3.38

As % of sales

64.76

24.75

56.63

51.11

Employee costs

-1.96

-2.43

-1.83

-1.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.75

0.3

0.25

0.26

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.19

-0.17

-0.17

Tax paid

0.03

-0.1

-0.16

-0.13

Working capital

-0.04

4.09

4.74

4.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.08

28.71

32.22

3.62

Op profit growth

-146.09

152.24

-13.92

-198.96

EBIT growth

-117.19

106.81

44.9

-9.26

Net profit growth

-948.72

126.59

-29.77

-35.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

13.09

5.99

8.49

12.96

22.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.09

5.99

8.49

12.96

22.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.47

3.96

0.54

0.8

0.81

View Annually Results

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,186.8

127.013,63,295.56602.260.047,800.75145.96

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

754.7

52.6726,489.97165.410.43732.1367.87

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

919.15

329.4420,302.6518.620.16260.7765.65

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

473.6

126.9715,356.234.790498.434.67

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

100

454.5515,00031.6100.659.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Vashdev B Rupani

Director

Sushila B Rupani

Independent Director

Kishin D Mulchandani

Managing Director & CFO

Lalit Chouhan

Whole-time Director

Ranjan Chona

Independent Director

Champak S Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tauseef Ahmed

Independent Director

Nand Kishore Sharma.

Addtnl Independent Director

Yogesh V. Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd

Summary

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd (formerly known as Vishal Electro-Mach (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1986 and the company has been engaged in Trading of broadcast equipments and dealing in the business of paints. Agiv Group is one of the largest companies in India, representing some of the world renowned brands in Broadcast & Audio Visual Equipments.The company in priority was in the business of Fabrics & Garments selling. But later it was shifted to current business which is trading of broadcast equipments.The name of the Company was changed to Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd effective on 19th December, 2003. Thereafter, the Company commenced its trading activities in Paints at Bangalore Branch from September 2004 onwards.
Company FAQs

What is the Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd share price today?

The Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd is ₹6.50 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd is 0 and -4.65 as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd is ₹27.57 and ₹69.45 as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd?

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.14%, 3 Years at 53.28%, 1 Year at 136.88%, 6 Month at 55.99%, 3 Month at 27.45% and 1 Month at -3.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.79 %

