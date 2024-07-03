SectorTrading
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd (formerly known as Vishal Electro-Mach (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1986 and the company has been engaged in Trading of broadcast equipments and dealing in the business of paints. Agiv Group is one of the largest companies in India, representing some of the world renowned brands in Broadcast & Audio Visual Equipments.The company in priority was in the business of Fabrics & Garments selling. But later it was shifted to current business which is trading of broadcast equipments.The name of the Company was changed to Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd effective on 19th December, 2003. Thereafter, the Company commenced its trading activities in Paints at Bangalore Branch from September 2004 onwards.
