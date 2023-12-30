|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Dec 2023
|8 Dec 2023
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th December, 2023 37th Annual General Meeting of the to be held on Saturday, 30th December, 2023 IND AGIV COMMERCE LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting. Annual Report for the FY 2022-23 Intimation of Book closure for the Annual General Meeting Proceedings of 37th Annual General Meeting held on 30th December, 2023 Shareholders Meeting - Scrutinizers Report for 37th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
