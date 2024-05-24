The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Ind Agiv Commerce Limited was held on Thursday, 23rd May 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the office the Company at G-10, A Wing, Kanara Business Centre, Laxmi Nagar, Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai 400075 and concluded at 02.15 p.m. to transact the business as mentioned in the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting were transacted at the EGM Scrutinizer Report of Extra-ordinary general meeting held on 23rd May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)