Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that we wish you inform that an Extra Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at 11:30 am.

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 30 Mar 2024

IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital 2. Issue of Preferential Allotment of Shares & Public Offer Increase in authorised share capital and issue of preferential allotment of shares and public offer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.04.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish you inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 15th February 2024 .at 3:30 pm. inter alia to consider for approval transfer of shares of Ms. Sushila B Rupani to Mr. Vashdev B. Rupani. You are requested to kindly take note of the above intimation on your record. On the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company t its meeting held on 15th Febuary 2024 (commenced at 04.00 p.m and concluded at 05.00 p.m) have approved and taken on record transfer of shares of Ms. Sushila B. Rupani to elder brother Mr. vashdev B. Rupani, along with Gift Deed and other required documents. You are requested to take the same on records pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

Quarterly Results IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we wish you inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 6th February 2024 .at 2.30 pm., inter alia, to consider for approval, amongst other matters, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th February 2024 and Press Release on Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Approval of unaudited finanial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Dec 2023 8 Dec 2023

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th December, 2023 Intimation for Appointment of Managing Director and CFO

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2023 21 Nov 2023