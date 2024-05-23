iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Board Meeting

65
(-1.49%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Ind-Agiv Commer. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that we wish you inform that an Extra Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at 11:30 am.
Board Meeting9 Apr 202430 Mar 2024
IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital 2. Issue of Preferential Allotment of Shares & Public Offer Increase in authorised share capital and issue of preferential allotment of shares and public offer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.04.2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish you inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 15th February 2024 .at 3:30 pm. inter alia to consider for approval transfer of shares of Ms. Sushila B Rupani to Mr. Vashdev B. Rupani. You are requested to kindly take note of the above intimation on your record. On the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company t its meeting held on 15th Febuary 2024 (commenced at 04.00 p.m and concluded at 05.00 p.m) have approved and taken on record transfer of shares of Ms. Sushila B. Rupani to elder brother Mr. vashdev B. Rupani, along with Gift Deed and other required documents. You are requested to take the same on records pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Quarterly Results IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we wish you inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 6th February 2024 .at 2.30 pm., inter alia, to consider for approval, amongst other matters, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th February 2024 and Press Release on Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Approval of unaudited finanial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Board Meeting8 Dec 20238 Dec 2023
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th December, 2023 Intimation for Appointment of Managing Director and CFO
Board Meeting21 Nov 202321 Nov 2023
IND-AGIV Commerce Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2023.

Ind-Agiv Commer.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.