India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.09
7.09
7.09
7.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146.98
129.31
107.61
103
Net Worth
154.07
136.4
114.7
110.09
Minority Interest
Debt
8
10.07
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.77
5.79
5.33
5.55
Total Liabilities
168.84
152.26
120.03
115.64
Fixed Assets
70.56
64.33
41.67
40.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.91
42.51
32.62
33.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.35
1.18
1.2
1.28
Networking Capital
48.19
35.12
38.37
33.96
Inventories
43.53
41.07
29.33
27.71
Inventory Days
70.29
Sundry Debtors
12.64
13.78
11.52
9.32
Debtor Days
23.64
Other Current Assets
7.93
9.14
14.98
9.23
Sundry Creditors
-8.85
-17.33
-8.36
-5.4
Creditor Days
13.69
Other Current Liabilities
-7.06
-11.54
-9.1
-6.9
Cash
5.83
9.13
6.18
6.05
Total Assets
168.84
152.27
120.04
115.66
