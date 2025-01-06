iifl-logo-icon 1
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

395
(0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd

India Gelatine FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.27

6.4

2.69

3.01

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.44

-3.23

-3.4

Tax paid

-2.16

-1.05

-0.43

0.15

Working capital

3.86

6.2

-17.3

-25.4

Other operating items

Operating

7.32

8.11

-18.27

-25.63

Capital expenditure

-1.86

6.14

0.78

1.36

Free cash flow

5.46

14.25

-17.48

-24.27

Equity raised

192.99

183.32

203.05

224.05

Investing

5.63

-2.2

-5.93

29.31

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

1.41

0.84

Net in cash

204.09

195.37

181.05

229.93

