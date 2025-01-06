India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.27
6.4
2.69
3.01
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.44
-3.23
-3.4
Tax paid
-2.16
-1.05
-0.43
0.15
Working capital
3.86
6.2
-17.3
-25.4
Other operating items
Operating
7.32
8.11
-18.27
-25.63
Capital expenditure
-1.86
6.14
0.78
1.36
Free cash flow
5.46
14.25
-17.48
-24.27
Equity raised
192.99
183.32
203.05
224.05
Investing
5.63
-2.2
-5.93
29.31
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
1.41
0.84
Net in cash
204.09
195.37
181.05
229.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.