|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.87
131.9
97.75
74.39
yoy growth (%)
9.07
34.93
31.39
-21.06
Raw materials
-78.49
-59.03
-45.65
-30.76
As % of sales
54.55
44.75
46.69
41.35
Employee costs
-10.03
-9.88
-7.19
-6.18
As % of sales
6.97
7.49
7.36
8.31
Other costs
-46.9
-56.58
-43.37
-36.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.6
42.89
44.37
49.55
Operating profit
8.43
6.39
1.52
0.57
OPM
5.86
4.84
1.56
0.77
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.44
-3.23
-3.4
Interest expense
-0.16
0
0
0
Other income
4.66
3.45
4.4
5.85
Profit before tax
9.27
6.4
2.69
3.01
Taxes
-2.16
-1.05
-0.43
0.15
Tax rate
-23.36
-16.4
-16.28
5.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.11
5.35
2.25
3.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.11
5.35
2.25
3.16
yoy growth (%)
32.76
137.37
-28.77
-13.56
NPM
4.94
4.06
2.3
4.25
