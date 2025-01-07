iifl-logo-icon 1
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

384.1
(-0.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:18:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.87

131.9

97.75

74.39

yoy growth (%)

9.07

34.93

31.39

-21.06

Raw materials

-78.49

-59.03

-45.65

-30.76

As % of sales

54.55

44.75

46.69

41.35

Employee costs

-10.03

-9.88

-7.19

-6.18

As % of sales

6.97

7.49

7.36

8.31

Other costs

-46.9

-56.58

-43.37

-36.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.6

42.89

44.37

49.55

Operating profit

8.43

6.39

1.52

0.57

OPM

5.86

4.84

1.56

0.77

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.44

-3.23

-3.4

Interest expense

-0.16

0

0

0

Other income

4.66

3.45

4.4

5.85

Profit before tax

9.27

6.4

2.69

3.01

Taxes

-2.16

-1.05

-0.43

0.15

Tax rate

-23.36

-16.4

-16.28

5.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.11

5.35

2.25

3.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.11

5.35

2.25

3.16

yoy growth (%)

32.76

137.37

-28.77

-13.56

NPM

4.94

4.06

2.3

4.25

