Summary

India Gelatine & Chemicals Limited incorporated in April, 1973 was promoted by the Mirani family, Nichimen Corporation, and Konica Gelatine, both of Japan. The Promoters primarily produced Ossein (the raw material for Gelatine) from crushed bones and exported it to Japan with technical collaboration from M/s. Konica Gelatin Corporation of Japan. Success of this venture, spurred the Company to expand its product line and in 1997, it began producing Gelatin from Ossein , which was compliant to the highest international standards.IGCLs superior product line is fit for consumption in halal and international markets, which has paved a way for export to USA, the EU, Japan, Korea, Middle Eastern countries and Indonesia, amongst others. The Company has been publicly recognized with numerous awards and is poised to grow and meet the market demand with consummate ease. Its mantra for success is innovation and involvement of all major stakeholders in the Company for an integrated system with refined controls. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Ossein, Di-Calcium Phosphate (DCP) & Gelatine. The Captive Power Plant was commissioned in mid of May, 2004. Since FY 2007-08, the Company had embarked on the usage of Natural Gas as its energy source. The Hot Air Generator (HAG) for the drying of Ossein and Di Calcium Phosphate (DCP) was commissioned in February, 2023. The Company installed 2400 kW AC / 3000 kW DC Solar Plant in Bharuch during March, 2023.

Read More