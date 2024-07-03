Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹395.1
Prev. Close₹391.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.9
Day's High₹403.65
Day's Low₹392.1
52 Week's High₹513.95
52 Week's Low₹306.05
Book Value₹227.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)278.09
P/E13.24
EPS29.55
Divi. Yield0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.09
7.09
7.09
7.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146.98
129.31
107.61
103
Net Worth
154.07
136.4
114.7
110.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.87
131.9
97.75
74.39
yoy growth (%)
9.07
34.93
31.39
-21.06
Raw materials
-78.49
-59.03
-45.65
-30.76
As % of sales
54.55
44.75
46.69
41.35
Employee costs
-10.03
-9.88
-7.19
-6.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.27
6.4
2.69
3.01
Depreciation
-3.65
-3.44
-3.23
-3.4
Tax paid
-2.16
-1.05
-0.43
0.15
Working capital
3.86
6.2
-17.3
-25.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.07
34.93
31.39
-21.06
Op profit growth
31.87
318.71
166.3
-87.1
EBIT growth
47.28
137.6
-10.55
-36.28
Net profit growth
32.76
137.37
-28.77
-13.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
V C Mirani
Executive Director
Shefali V Mirani
Independent Director
Malay Mahendra Khimji
Independent Director
Bharati Aashim Mongia
Independent Director
Vaibhav S. Pittie
Independent Director
Ashwini Agarwal
Reports by India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
India Gelatine & Chemicals Limited incorporated in April, 1973 was promoted by the Mirani family, Nichimen Corporation, and Konica Gelatine, both of Japan. The Promoters primarily produced Ossein (the raw material for Gelatine) from crushed bones and exported it to Japan with technical collaboration from M/s. Konica Gelatin Corporation of Japan. Success of this venture, spurred the Company to expand its product line and in 1997, it began producing Gelatin from Ossein , which was compliant to the highest international standards.IGCLs superior product line is fit for consumption in halal and international markets, which has paved a way for export to USA, the EU, Japan, Korea, Middle Eastern countries and Indonesia, amongst others. The Company has been publicly recognized with numerous awards and is poised to grow and meet the market demand with consummate ease. Its mantra for success is innovation and involvement of all major stakeholders in the Company for an integrated system with refined controls. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Ossein, Di-Calcium Phosphate (DCP) & Gelatine. The Captive Power Plant was commissioned in mid of May, 2004. Since FY 2007-08, the Company had embarked on the usage of Natural Gas as its energy source. The Hot Air Generator (HAG) for the drying of Ossein and Di Calcium Phosphate (DCP) was commissioned in February, 2023. The Company installed 2400 kW AC / 3000 kW DC Solar Plant in Bharuch during March, 2023.
Read More
The India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹392.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd is ₹278.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd is 13.24 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd is ₹306.05 and ₹513.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.00%, 3 Years at 45.73%, 1 Year at 5.80%, 6 Month at -1.92%, 3 Month at 7.00% and 1 Month at 9.81%.
