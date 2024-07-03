iifl-logo-icon 1
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

392.1
(0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open395.1
  • Day's High403.65
  • 52 Wk High513.95
  • Prev. Close391.2
  • Day's Low392.1
  • 52 Wk Low 306.05
  • Turnover (lac)4.9
  • P/E13.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value227.5
  • EPS29.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)278.09
  • Div. Yield0.26
No Records Found

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

395.1

Prev. Close

391.2

Turnover(Lac.)

4.9

Day's High

403.65

Day's Low

392.1

52 Week's High

513.95

52 Week's Low

306.05

Book Value

227.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

278.09

P/E

13.24

EPS

29.55

Divi. Yield

0.26

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 38.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.09

7.09

7.09

7.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

146.98

129.31

107.61

103

Net Worth

154.07

136.4

114.7

110.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.87

131.9

97.75

74.39

yoy growth (%)

9.07

34.93

31.39

-21.06

Raw materials

-78.49

-59.03

-45.65

-30.76

As % of sales

54.55

44.75

46.69

41.35

Employee costs

-10.03

-9.88

-7.19

-6.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.27

6.4

2.69

3.01

Depreciation

-3.65

-3.44

-3.23

-3.4

Tax paid

-2.16

-1.05

-0.43

0.15

Working capital

3.86

6.2

-17.3

-25.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.07

34.93

31.39

-21.06

Op profit growth

31.87

318.71

166.3

-87.1

EBIT growth

47.28

137.6

-10.55

-36.28

Net profit growth

32.76

137.37

-28.77

-13.56

No Record Found

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

V C Mirani

Executive Director

Shefali V Mirani

Independent Director

Malay Mahendra Khimji

Independent Director

Bharati Aashim Mongia

Independent Director

Vaibhav S. Pittie

Independent Director

Ashwini Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

India Gelatine & Chemicals Limited incorporated in April, 1973 was promoted by the Mirani family, Nichimen Corporation, and Konica Gelatine, both of Japan. The Promoters primarily produced Ossein (the raw material for Gelatine) from crushed bones and exported it to Japan with technical collaboration from M/s. Konica Gelatin Corporation of Japan. Success of this venture, spurred the Company to expand its product line and in 1997, it began producing Gelatin from Ossein , which was compliant to the highest international standards.IGCLs superior product line is fit for consumption in halal and international markets, which has paved a way for export to USA, the EU, Japan, Korea, Middle Eastern countries and Indonesia, amongst others. The Company has been publicly recognized with numerous awards and is poised to grow and meet the market demand with consummate ease. Its mantra for success is innovation and involvement of all major stakeholders in the Company for an integrated system with refined controls. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Ossein, Di-Calcium Phosphate (DCP) & Gelatine. The Captive Power Plant was commissioned in mid of May, 2004. Since FY 2007-08, the Company had embarked on the usage of Natural Gas as its energy source. The Hot Air Generator (HAG) for the drying of Ossein and Di Calcium Phosphate (DCP) was commissioned in February, 2023. The Company installed 2400 kW AC / 3000 kW DC Solar Plant in Bharuch during March, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹392.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd is ₹278.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd is 13.24 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd is ₹306.05 and ₹513.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd?

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.00%, 3 Years at 45.73%, 1 Year at 5.80%, 6 Month at -1.92%, 3 Month at 7.00% and 1 Month at 9.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.44 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 38.55 %

