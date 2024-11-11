Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

INDIA GELATINE & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Un-audited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 11, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. at 77/78/79, Mittal Chambers, 228, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021 has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report and Cash Flow statement for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

INDIA GELATINE & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The date and time for 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2. Book closure date for the purpose of Dividend and Annual General Meeting; 3. The un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited financials for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board meeting Re-appointment of M/s Samdani Shah & Kabra, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

INDIA GELATINE & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) Outcome of the Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

INDIA GELATINE & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 06 2024 at 11:00 A.M. inter-alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 With reference to the above, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. March 06, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. has inter-alia considered and declared an Interim-Dividend @ 100% ( ? 10.00 per fully paid up equity share of ? 10/- each) for the Financial year 2023-24. Further pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, March 15, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. March 06, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. has considered and declared an Interim dividend @ 100% ( Rs. 10.00 per fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. Further, Friday, March 15, 2024 has been fixed as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024