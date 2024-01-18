|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|2.52
|25.2
|Final
|Further, Pursuant to Regulation 43 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a dividend of 25.2% i.e. Rs.2.52 per share on the equity share capital of the company aggregating an amount of Rs. 21,61,38,888 /- for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
