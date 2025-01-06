Inducto Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.38
0.23
0.39
0.85
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.17
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
0
-0.06
-0.15
-0.25
Working capital
-1.37
-2.63
-31.35
50.25
Other operating items
Operating
-3
-2.63
-31.25
50.69
Capital expenditure
0
1.92
0.01
-0.72
Free cash flow
-2.99
-0.71
-31.24
49.97
Equity raised
75.13
74.34
73.41
70.85
Investing
5.45
-0.71
31.53
-49.74
Financing
4.55
0
0
-0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
82.14
72.92
73.7
71.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.