Inducto Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.4
(-1.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inducto Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.38

0.23

0.39

0.85

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.17

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

0

-0.06

-0.15

-0.25

Working capital

-1.37

-2.63

-31.35

50.25

Other operating items

Operating

-3

-2.63

-31.25

50.69

Capital expenditure

0

1.92

0.01

-0.72

Free cash flow

-2.99

-0.71

-31.24

49.97

Equity raised

75.13

74.34

73.41

70.85

Investing

5.45

-0.71

31.53

-49.74

Financing

4.55

0

0

-0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

82.14

72.92

73.7

71.06

