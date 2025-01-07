Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.93
45.57
20.76
23.02
yoy growth (%)
-93.56
119.5
-9.83
-85.28
Raw materials
-2.24
-44.22
-19.95
-23.28
As % of sales
76.45
97.04
96.1
101.11
Employee costs
-0.22
-1.12
-0.72
-0.56
As % of sales
7.63
2.47
3.51
2.45
Other costs
-1.54
-1.55
-0.94
-1.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.57
3.4
4.53
4.45
Operating profit
-1.07
-1.32
-0.86
-1.84
OPM
-36.67
-2.91
-4.15
-8.02
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.17
-0.14
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.07
-0.3
-1.52
Other income
0.15
1.81
1.7
4.36
Profit before tax
-1.38
0.23
0.39
0.85
Taxes
0
-0.06
-0.15
-0.25
Tax rate
0.33
-26.98
-38.95
-30.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.38
0.17
0.24
0.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.38
0.17
0.24
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-899.42
-27.92
-59.34
-43.22
NPM
-47.37
0.38
1.16
2.57
