iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inducto Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.1
(-4.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inducto Steel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.93

45.57

20.76

23.02

yoy growth (%)

-93.56

119.5

-9.83

-85.28

Raw materials

-2.24

-44.22

-19.95

-23.28

As % of sales

76.45

97.04

96.1

101.11

Employee costs

-0.22

-1.12

-0.72

-0.56

As % of sales

7.63

2.47

3.51

2.45

Other costs

-1.54

-1.55

-0.94

-1.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.57

3.4

4.53

4.45

Operating profit

-1.07

-1.32

-0.86

-1.84

OPM

-36.67

-2.91

-4.15

-8.02

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.17

-0.14

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.07

-0.3

-1.52

Other income

0.15

1.81

1.7

4.36

Profit before tax

-1.38

0.23

0.39

0.85

Taxes

0

-0.06

-0.15

-0.25

Tax rate

0.33

-26.98

-38.95

-30.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.38

0.17

0.24

0.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.38

0.17

0.24

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-899.42

-27.92

-59.34

-43.22

NPM

-47.37

0.38

1.16

2.57

Inducto Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Inducto Steel Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.