Inducto Steel Ltd Quarterly Results

72.1
(-4.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

46.15

38.65

20.73

22.25

43.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.15

38.65

20.73

22.25

43.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.27

0.03

0.14

0.3

Total Income

46.18

38.92

20.77

22.39

43.62

Total Expenditure

49.23

39

20.53

21.39

41.47

PBIDT

-3.05

-0.08

0.24

1

2.15

Interest

0.19

0.76

0.36

0.76

1.09

PBDT

-3.24

-0.85

-0.12

0.24

1.06

Depreciation

0.08

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.03

0.05

0.07

Deferred Tax

-1.06

0

0.01

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.27

-0.92

-0.17

0.12

0.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.27

-0.92

-0.17

0.12

0.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.27

-0.92

-0.17

0.12

0.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.64

-2.28

-0.42

0.31

2.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.02

4.02

4.02

4.01

4.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.6

-0.2

1.15

4.49

4.96

PBDTM(%)

-7.02

-2.19

-0.57

1.07

2.44

PATM(%)

-4.91

-2.38

-0.82

0.53

2.1

