Inducto Steel Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
46.15
38.65
20.73
22.25
43.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.15
38.65
20.73
22.25
43.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.27
0.03
0.14
0.3
Total Income
46.18
38.92
20.77
22.39
43.62
Total Expenditure
49.23
39
20.53
21.39
41.47
PBIDT
-3.05
-0.08
0.24
1
2.15
Interest
0.19
0.76
0.36
0.76
1.09
PBDT
-3.24
-0.85
-0.12
0.24
1.06
Depreciation
0.08
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.03
0.05
0.07
Deferred Tax
-1.06
0
0.01
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.27
-0.92
-0.17
0.12
0.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.27
-0.92
-0.17
0.12
0.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.27
-0.92
-0.17
0.12
0.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.64
-2.28
-0.42
0.31
2.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.01
4.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.6
-0.2
1.15
4.49
4.96
PBDTM(%)
-7.02
-2.19
-0.57
1.07
2.44
PATM(%)
-4.91
-2.38
-0.82
0.53
2.1
