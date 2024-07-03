SectorShip Building
Open₹79
Prev. Close₹77.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹79
Day's Low₹74.1
52 Week's High₹136.66
52 Week's Low₹49.04
Book Value₹99.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.19
39.03
38.45
36.18
Net Worth
43.21
43.05
42.47
40.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.93
45.57
20.76
23.02
yoy growth (%)
-93.56
119.5
-9.83
-85.28
Raw materials
-2.24
-44.22
-19.95
-23.28
As % of sales
76.45
97.04
96.1
101.11
Employee costs
-0.22
-1.12
-0.72
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.38
0.23
0.39
0.85
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.17
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
0
-0.06
-0.15
-0.25
Working capital
-1.37
-2.63
-31.35
50.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.56
119.5
-9.83
-85.28
Op profit growth
-19.13
54.1
-53.34
-290.63
EBIT growth
-467.74
-54.91
-70.5
-73.87
Net profit growth
-899.42
-27.92
-59.34
-43.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
104.05
90.01
57.46
2.93
45.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
104.05
90.01
57.46
2.93
45.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.78
0.56
0.23
0.16
1.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
2,221.85
|88.1
|2,399.82
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
VMS Industries Ltd
41.21
|18.07
|100.85
|0.72
|0
|97.47
|37.49
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
128.95
|53.07
|79.56
|0.49
|0
|0
|236.42
Inducto Steel Ltd
77.47
|0
|31.14
|-2.27
|0
|46.15
|99.57
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
29.65
|80.14
|17.1
|0.07
|0
|0.29
|28.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Shantisarup Reniwal
Director
Sweety Rajeev Reniwal
Independent Director
Yogesh Anantrai Thakkar
Independent Director
Bhushanlal Behl
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Fulvanti Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inducto Steel Ltd
Summary
Inducto Steel Limited (ISL) was incorporated in the State of Gujarat in November, 1988. The Company is now a diversified company in its ship breaking activities and trading in metal scrap, coals, aluminum foil & other inputs.During the year 1996-97, production was affected due to the fire in the plant of the company. In the same year company came out with a public issue of 23,36,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par. Due to the sluggish market condition the company incurred a loss of Rs.9.41 lakhs in the year 1999-2000. In period 2007-08, Inducto Technocastings Private Limited and Hariyana Industrial Gases Private Limited amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation made effective on 27th August 2007.During financial year 2017-18, the Company started its business activities in Trading in Bhavnagar during 2018.
Read More
The Inducto Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inducto Steel Ltd is ₹30.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inducto Steel Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inducto Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inducto Steel Ltd is ₹49.04 and ₹136.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inducto Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.92%, 3 Years at 52.02%, 1 Year at 54.94%, 6 Month at 24.17%, 3 Month at 6.41% and 1 Month at 12.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.