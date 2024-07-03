iifl-logo-icon 1
Inducto Steel Ltd Share Price

76.4
(-1.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79
  • Day's High79
  • 52 Wk High136.66
  • Prev. Close77.47
  • Day's Low74.1
  • 52 Wk Low 49.04
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value99.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.71
  • Div. Yield0
Inducto Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

79

Prev. Close

77.47

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

79

Day's Low

74.1

52 Week's High

136.66

52 Week's Low

49.04

Book Value

99.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inducto Steel Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

Inducto Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Inducto Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.32%

Non-Promoter- 30.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inducto Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.02

4.02

4.02

4.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.19

39.03

38.45

36.18

Net Worth

43.21

43.05

42.47

40.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.93

45.57

20.76

23.02

yoy growth (%)

-93.56

119.5

-9.83

-85.28

Raw materials

-2.24

-44.22

-19.95

-23.28

As % of sales

76.45

97.04

96.1

101.11

Employee costs

-0.22

-1.12

-0.72

-0.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.38

0.23

0.39

0.85

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.17

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

0

-0.06

-0.15

-0.25

Working capital

-1.37

-2.63

-31.35

50.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.56

119.5

-9.83

-85.28

Op profit growth

-19.13

54.1

-53.34

-290.63

EBIT growth

-467.74

-54.91

-70.5

-73.87

Net profit growth

-899.42

-27.92

-59.34

-43.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

104.05

90.01

57.46

2.93

45.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

104.05

90.01

57.46

2.93

45.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.78

0.56

0.23

0.16

1.82

Inducto Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

2,221.85

88.12,399.8223.140117.44146.5

VMS Industries Ltd

41.21

18.07100.850.72097.4737.49

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

128.95

53.0779.560.4900236.42

Inducto Steel Ltd

77.47

031.14-2.27046.1599.57

Garware Marine Industries Ltd

29.65

80.1417.10.0700.2928.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inducto Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajeev Shantisarup Reniwal

Director

Sweety Rajeev Reniwal

Independent Director

Yogesh Anantrai Thakkar

Independent Director

Bhushanlal Behl

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Fulvanti Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inducto Steel Ltd

Summary

Inducto Steel Limited (ISL) was incorporated in the State of Gujarat in November, 1988. The Company is now a diversified company in its ship breaking activities and trading in metal scrap, coals, aluminum foil & other inputs.During the year 1996-97, production was affected due to the fire in the plant of the company. In the same year company came out with a public issue of 23,36,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par. Due to the sluggish market condition the company incurred a loss of Rs.9.41 lakhs in the year 1999-2000. In period 2007-08, Inducto Technocastings Private Limited and Hariyana Industrial Gases Private Limited amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation made effective on 27th August 2007.During financial year 2017-18, the Company started its business activities in Trading in Bhavnagar during 2018.
Company FAQs

What is the Inducto Steel Ltd share price today?

The Inducto Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inducto Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inducto Steel Ltd is ₹30.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inducto Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inducto Steel Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inducto Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inducto Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inducto Steel Ltd is ₹49.04 and ₹136.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inducto Steel Ltd?

Inducto Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.92%, 3 Years at 52.02%, 1 Year at 54.94%, 6 Month at 24.17%, 3 Month at 6.41% and 1 Month at 12.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inducto Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inducto Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.68 %

