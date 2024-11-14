iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inducto Steel Ltd Board Meeting

65.6
(-2.67%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:24:00 AM

Inducto Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
INDUCTO STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. In reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, attach herewith are Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INDUCTO STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:20 p.m. In reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, we attach herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 09, 2024, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of shareholders, has approved the appointment of M/s. LLB & CO., Chartered Accountants (ICAI FRN 117758W) as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/s. L S M & CO. (ICAI FRN 116870W), who shall hold office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
INDUCTO STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024 and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, April 01, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Manohar Hanumants Wagh (DIN: 02622648) and Mr. Tejasbhai Himmantbhai Thakkar (DIN: 03017277) as Additional Directors (till the next general meeting or for a period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier) designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2029 , subject to the approval of the Shareholders and Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB).
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
INDUCTO STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, we attach herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Inducto Steel: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inducto Steel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.