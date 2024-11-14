Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

INDUCTO STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. In reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, attach herewith are Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

INDUCTO STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:20 p.m. In reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, we attach herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 09, 2024, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of shareholders, has approved the appointment of M/s. LLB & CO., Chartered Accountants (ICAI FRN 117758W) as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/s. L S M & CO. (ICAI FRN 116870W), who shall hold office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

INDUCTO STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024 and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, April 01, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Manohar Hanumants Wagh (DIN: 02622648) and Mr. Tejasbhai Himmantbhai Thakkar (DIN: 03017277) as Additional Directors (till the next general meeting or for a period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier) designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2029 , subject to the approval of the Shareholders and Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB).

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024