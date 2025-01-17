iifl-logo-icon 1
Inducto Steel Ltd Key Ratios

70.5
(3.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.56

119.45

-9.83

Op profit growth

-73.58

54.1

-53.34

EBIT growth

-238.18

-54.91

-70.5

Net profit growth

-899.42

-27.92

-59.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-11.97

-2.91

-4.15

-8.02

EBIT margin

-14.86

0.69

3.36

10.29

Net profit margin

-47.37

0.38

1.16

2.57

RoCE

-1

0.76

1.7

RoNW

-0.84

0.1

0.14

RoA

-0.8

0.1

0.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.46

0.43

0.6

1.48

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.06

0

0.23

1.11

Book value per share

100.06

103.52

101.98

101.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.04

23.25

37.66

18.37

P/CEPS

-3.44

-3,090.19

97.2

24.35

P/B

0.13

0.09

0.22

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

-52.3

7.77

10.44

4.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.71

-26.98

-38.95

-30.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

115.19

7.4

9.22

Inventory days

16.81

2.76

184.67

Creditor days

0

0

-179.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.94

-4.07

-2.29

-1.55

Net debt / equity

0.1

0

0

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-12.44

0.15

0.27

0.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.45

-97.06

-96.1

-101.11

Employee costs

-7.63

-2.47

-3.51

-2.45

Other costs

-27.88

-3.38

-4.53

-4.45

