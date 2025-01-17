Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.56
119.45
-9.83
Op profit growth
-73.58
54.1
-53.34
EBIT growth
-238.18
-54.91
-70.5
Net profit growth
-899.42
-27.92
-59.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-11.97
-2.91
-4.15
-8.02
EBIT margin
-14.86
0.69
3.36
10.29
Net profit margin
-47.37
0.38
1.16
2.57
RoCE
-1
0.76
1.7
RoNW
-0.84
0.1
0.14
RoA
-0.8
0.1
0.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.46
0.43
0.6
1.48
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.06
0
0.23
1.11
Book value per share
100.06
103.52
101.98
101.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.04
23.25
37.66
18.37
P/CEPS
-3.44
-3,090.19
97.2
24.35
P/B
0.13
0.09
0.22
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
-52.3
7.77
10.44
4.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.71
-26.98
-38.95
-30.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.19
7.4
9.22
Inventory days
16.81
2.76
184.67
Creditor days
0
0
-179.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.94
-4.07
-2.29
-1.55
Net debt / equity
0.1
0
0
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-12.44
0.15
0.27
0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.45
-97.06
-96.1
-101.11
Employee costs
-7.63
-2.47
-3.51
-2.45
Other costs
-27.88
-3.38
-4.53
-4.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.