Inducto Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
83.31
75.3
23.86
2.93
41.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
83.31
75.3
23.86
2.93
41.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.74
0.61
0.17
0.15
1.81
Total Income
85.06
75.9
24.03
3.08
43.31
Total Expenditure
81.2
74.89
21.36
2.56
43.43
PBIDT
3.86
1.01
2.67
0.52
-0.11
Interest
3.2
0.25
0.29
0.11
0.07
PBDT
0.66
0.76
2.38
0.42
-0.18
Depreciation
0.21
0.21
0.15
0.18
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.12
0.22
0.19
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.06
0.01
0
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.33
0.27
2.03
0.18
-0.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.33
0.27
2.03
0.18
-0.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.33
0.27
2.03
0.18
-0.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.82
0.68
5.06
0.44
-0.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.01
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.63
1.34
11.19
17.74
-0.26
PBDTM(%)
0.79
1
9.97
14.33
-0.43
PATM(%)
0.39
0.35
8.5
6.14
-0.86
