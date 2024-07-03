iifl-logo-icon 1
Inducto Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

69.3
(-4.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

83.31

75.3

23.86

2.93

41.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

83.31

75.3

23.86

2.93

41.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.74

0.61

0.17

0.15

1.81

Total Income

85.06

75.9

24.03

3.08

43.31

Total Expenditure

81.2

74.89

21.36

2.56

43.43

PBIDT

3.86

1.01

2.67

0.52

-0.11

Interest

3.2

0.25

0.29

0.11

0.07

PBDT

0.66

0.76

2.38

0.42

-0.18

Depreciation

0.21

0.21

0.15

0.18

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.12

0.22

0.19

0.05

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.06

0.01

0

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.33

0.27

2.03

0.18

-0.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.33

0.27

2.03

0.18

-0.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.33

0.27

2.03

0.18

-0.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.82

0.68

5.06

0.44

-0.89

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.01

4.02

4.02

4.02

4.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.63

1.34

11.19

17.74

-0.26

PBDTM(%)

0.79

1

9.97

14.33

-0.43

PATM(%)

0.39

0.35

8.5

6.14

-0.86

