iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inducto Steel Ltd AGM

67.4
(4.89%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:22:00 AM

Inducto Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
We wish to inform you that the 36th AGM of Inducto Steel Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (IST) through video conferencing or other audio visual means (VC/ OVAM). Please find enclosed the Notice of 36th AGM We wish to inform you that the remote e-voting facility will be provided to the members to vote electronically on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of 36th AGM of the Company and also during the AGM through the e-voting systems. The remote e-voting period shall commence on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. and end on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (both days inclusive). The Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to exercise remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM is Monday, September 23, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Monday, September 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. IST through video conferencing/ other audio-visual means. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

Inducto Steel: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inducto Steel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.