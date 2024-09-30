We wish to inform you that the 36th AGM of Inducto Steel Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (IST) through video conferencing or other audio visual means (VC/ OVAM). Please find enclosed the Notice of 36th AGM We wish to inform you that the remote e-voting facility will be provided to the members to vote electronically on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of 36th AGM of the Company and also during the AGM through the e-voting systems. The remote e-voting period shall commence on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. and end on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (both days inclusive). The Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to exercise remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM is Monday, September 23, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Monday, September 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. IST through video conferencing/ other audio-visual means. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)