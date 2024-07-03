Inducto Steel Limited (ISL) was incorporated in the State of Gujarat in November, 1988. The Company is now a diversified company in its ship breaking activities and trading in metal scrap, coals, aluminum foil & other inputs.During the year 1996-97, production was affected due to the fire in the plant of the company. In the same year company came out with a public issue of 23,36,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par. Due to the sluggish market condition the company incurred a loss of Rs.9.41 lakhs in the year 1999-2000. In period 2007-08, Inducto Technocastings Private Limited and Hariyana Industrial Gases Private Limited amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation made effective on 27th August 2007.During financial year 2017-18, the Company started its business activities in Trading in Bhavnagar during 2018.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.