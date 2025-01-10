iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Informed Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

124.4
(1.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Informed Technologies India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.17

4.17

4.17

4.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.58

11.18

11.54

9.55

Net Worth

18.75

15.35

15.71

13.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0.14

0.24

0.2

0.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.15

0.4

0.14

Total Liabilities

18.89

15.74

16.31

14.17

Fixed Assets

3.72

4.03

2.83

3.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.44

11.58

12.56

9.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.08

0.26

0.4

Networking Capital

0.17

-0.1

0.01

0.46

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.34

0.27

0.42

0.3

Debtor Days

42.74

Other Current Assets

0.92

0.76

0.7

0.62

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.14

-0.06

-0.07

Creditor Days

9.97

Other Current Liabilities

-0.95

-0.99

-1.04

-0.39

Cash

0.42

0.14

0.65

0.56

Total Assets

18.9

15.73

16.32

14.18

Informed Techn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Informed Technologies India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.