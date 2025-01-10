Informed Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.17
4.17
4.17
4.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.58
11.18
11.54
9.55
Net Worth
18.75
15.35
15.71
13.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0.14
0.24
0.2
0.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.15
0.4
0.14
Total Liabilities
18.89
15.74
16.31
14.17
Fixed Assets
3.72
4.03
2.83
3.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.44
11.58
12.56
9.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.08
0.26
0.4
Networking Capital
0.17
-0.1
0.01
0.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.34
0.27
0.42
0.3
Debtor Days
42.74
Other Current Assets
0.92
0.76
0.7
0.62
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.14
-0.06
-0.07
Creditor Days
9.97
Other Current Liabilities
-0.95
-0.99
-1.04
-0.39
Cash
0.42
0.14
0.65
0.56
Total Assets
18.9
15.73
16.32
14.18
