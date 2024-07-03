iifl-logo-icon 1
Informed Technologies India Ltd Share Price

116.4
(-4.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

  • Open123.5
  • Day's High125
  • 52 Wk High140
  • Prev. Close122.05
  • Day's Low112.8
  • 52 Wk Low 52
  • Turnover (lac)2.17
  • P/E13.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.66
  • EPS9.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.54
  • Div. Yield0
Informed Technologies India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

123.5

Prev. Close

122.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.17

Day's High

125

Day's Low

112.8

52 Week's High

140

52 Week's Low

52

Book Value

51.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.54

P/E

13.01

EPS

9.38

Divi. Yield

0

Informed Technologies India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Informed Technologies India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Informed Technologies India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 8.90%

Institutions: 8.90%

Non-Institutions: 16.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Informed Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.17

4.17

4.17

4.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.58

11.18

11.54

9.55

Net Worth

18.75

15.35

15.71

13.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.56

1.89

2.26

2.87

yoy growth (%)

35.23

-16.34

-21.16

-7.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.48

-1.75

-1.76

-1.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.12

-1.88

1.68

0.36

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.28

-0.23

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.3

0.6

-0.41

0.08

Working capital

0.32

-0.03

0.11

0.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.23

-16.34

-21.16

-7.03

Op profit growth

-103.5

36.11

0.8

7,434.62

EBIT growth

-220.03

-203.12

323.91

-71.35

Net profit growth

-242.84

-200.5

178.68

-52.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.4

2.5

2.64

2.56

1.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.4

2.5

2.64

2.56

1.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.99

0.9

2.24

2.44

0.01

Informed Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Informed Technologies India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nimis S Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gautam P Khandelwal

Independent Director

Virat Mehta

Executive Director

Sia Khandelwal

Non Executive Director

Tara Khandelwal

Independent Director

Shyam Bapurao Kanbargi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Balkrishna Rane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Informed Technologies India Ltd

Summary

Informed Technologies India Ltd (ITIL), a part of The Khandelwal Group, was originally incorporated in January, 1958 under the name of Khandelwal Ferro Alloys Limited. The name of the Company was subsequently changed from Khandelwal Ferro Alloys Limited to KFA Corporation Limited and later to Informed Technologies India Limited in July, 2003. Prior to incorporation, the Company was into the business of Ferro Alloys. At present, it is mainly in Software Consulting, Business Service Centre Operations and Distributorship of Medicines. The Company is operating as IT enabled, knowledge based Back Office Processing Centre to leverage Indias Intellectual capital in the BPO space. It is also a leading content provider to the securities and financial research industry. It currently serves the needs of the financial content sector in the USA. The Company collects and analyses data on Financial fundamentals, Corporate Governance, Director/Executive Compensation and capital market. The outsource services consist of financial databases and back office activity for research/advisory reports. The company set up various project teams to bring about improvement in the operations which have yielded good results in terms of quality and productivity. Various training programmes in areas of production, maintenance, personnel development have been conducted. The company restructured its organisation. It employed Universal Consultants to help it in re-engineering.During 1998-99, the Company entered
Company FAQs

What is the Informed Technologies India Ltd share price today?

The Informed Technologies India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹116.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Informed Technologies India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Informed Technologies India Ltd is ₹48.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Informed Technologies India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Informed Technologies India Ltd is 13.01 and 2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Informed Technologies India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Informed Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Informed Technologies India Ltd is ₹52 and ₹140 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Informed Technologies India Ltd?

Informed Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.11%, 3 Years at 41.59%, 1 Year at 47.33%, 6 Month at 42.22%, 3 Month at 35.19% and 1 Month at 16.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Informed Technologies India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Informed Technologies India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 8.90 %
Public - 16.11 %

