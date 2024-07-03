Summary

Informed Technologies India Ltd (ITIL), a part of The Khandelwal Group, was originally incorporated in January, 1958 under the name of Khandelwal Ferro Alloys Limited. The name of the Company was subsequently changed from Khandelwal Ferro Alloys Limited to KFA Corporation Limited and later to Informed Technologies India Limited in July, 2003. Prior to incorporation, the Company was into the business of Ferro Alloys. At present, it is mainly in Software Consulting, Business Service Centre Operations and Distributorship of Medicines. The Company is operating as IT enabled, knowledge based Back Office Processing Centre to leverage Indias Intellectual capital in the BPO space. It is also a leading content provider to the securities and financial research industry. It currently serves the needs of the financial content sector in the USA. The Company collects and analyses data on Financial fundamentals, Corporate Governance, Director/Executive Compensation and capital market. The outsource services consist of financial databases and back office activity for research/advisory reports. The company set up various project teams to bring about improvement in the operations which have yielded good results in terms of quality and productivity. Various training programmes in areas of production, maintenance, personnel development have been conducted. The company restructured its organisation. It employed Universal Consultants to help it in re-engineering.During 1998-99, the Company entered

Read More