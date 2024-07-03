Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹123.5
Prev. Close₹122.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.17
Day's High₹125
Day's Low₹112.8
52 Week's High₹140
52 Week's Low₹52
Book Value₹51.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.54
P/E13.01
EPS9.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.17
4.17
4.17
4.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.58
11.18
11.54
9.55
Net Worth
18.75
15.35
15.71
13.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.56
1.89
2.26
2.87
yoy growth (%)
35.23
-16.34
-21.16
-7.03
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.48
-1.75
-1.76
-1.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.12
-1.88
1.68
0.36
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.28
-0.23
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.3
0.6
-0.41
0.08
Working capital
0.32
-0.03
0.11
0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.23
-16.34
-21.16
-7.03
Op profit growth
-103.5
36.11
0.8
7,434.62
EBIT growth
-220.03
-203.12
323.91
-71.35
Net profit growth
-242.84
-200.5
178.68
-52.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.4
2.5
2.64
2.56
1.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.4
2.5
2.64
2.56
1.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.99
0.9
2.24
2.44
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nimis S Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gautam P Khandelwal
Independent Director
Virat Mehta
Executive Director
Sia Khandelwal
Non Executive Director
Tara Khandelwal
Independent Director
Shyam Bapurao Kanbargi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Balkrishna Rane
Reports by Informed Technologies India Ltd
Summary
Informed Technologies India Ltd (ITIL), a part of The Khandelwal Group, was originally incorporated in January, 1958 under the name of Khandelwal Ferro Alloys Limited. The name of the Company was subsequently changed from Khandelwal Ferro Alloys Limited to KFA Corporation Limited and later to Informed Technologies India Limited in July, 2003. Prior to incorporation, the Company was into the business of Ferro Alloys. At present, it is mainly in Software Consulting, Business Service Centre Operations and Distributorship of Medicines. The Company is operating as IT enabled, knowledge based Back Office Processing Centre to leverage Indias Intellectual capital in the BPO space. It is also a leading content provider to the securities and financial research industry. It currently serves the needs of the financial content sector in the USA. The Company collects and analyses data on Financial fundamentals, Corporate Governance, Director/Executive Compensation and capital market. The outsource services consist of financial databases and back office activity for research/advisory reports. The company set up various project teams to bring about improvement in the operations which have yielded good results in terms of quality and productivity. Various training programmes in areas of production, maintenance, personnel development have been conducted. The company restructured its organisation. It employed Universal Consultants to help it in re-engineering.During 1998-99, the Company entered
Read More
The Informed Technologies India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹116.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Informed Technologies India Ltd is ₹48.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Informed Technologies India Ltd is 13.01 and 2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Informed Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Informed Technologies India Ltd is ₹52 and ₹140 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Informed Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.11%, 3 Years at 41.59%, 1 Year at 47.33%, 6 Month at 42.22%, 3 Month at 35.19% and 1 Month at 16.24%.
