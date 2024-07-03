Informed Technologies India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.65
1.9
2.07
1.7
1.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.65
1.9
2.07
1.7
1.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.22
1.41
1.56
2.33
1.12
Total Income
4.87
3.31
3.63
4.03
2.5
Total Expenditure
2.55
2.91
1.78
1.74
2.52
PBIDT
2.32
0.41
1.84
2.28
-0.02
Interest
0.05
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.07
PBDT
2.27
0.37
1.82
2.25
-0.09
Depreciation
0.28
0.22
0.19
0.22
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.22
0
0.2
0.17
-0.33
Reported Profit After Tax
2.21
0.14
1.32
1.87
0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.21
0.14
1.32
1.87
0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.21
0.14
1.32
1.87
0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.3
0.34
3.17
4.49
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.17
4.17
4.17
4.17
4.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
140.6
21.57
88.88
134.11
-1.44
PBDTM(%)
137.57
19.47
87.92
132.35
-6.52
PATM(%)
133.93
7.36
63.76
110
2.89
No Record Found
