Informed Technologies India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

129
(4.79%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.65

1.9

2.07

1.7

1.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.65

1.9

2.07

1.7

1.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.22

1.41

1.56

2.33

1.12

Total Income

4.87

3.31

3.63

4.03

2.5

Total Expenditure

2.55

2.91

1.78

1.74

2.52

PBIDT

2.32

0.41

1.84

2.28

-0.02

Interest

0.05

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.07

PBDT

2.27

0.37

1.82

2.25

-0.09

Depreciation

0.28

0.22

0.19

0.22

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.1

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.22

0

0.2

0.17

-0.33

Reported Profit After Tax

2.21

0.14

1.32

1.87

0.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.21

0.14

1.32

1.87

0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.21

0.14

1.32

1.87

0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.3

0.34

3.17

4.49

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.17

4.17

4.17

4.17

4.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

140.6

21.57

88.88

134.11

-1.44

PBDTM(%)

137.57

19.47

87.92

132.35

-6.52

PATM(%)

133.93

7.36

63.76

110

2.89

