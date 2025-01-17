iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Informed Technologies India Ltd Key Ratios

126
(1.61%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Informed Technologies India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.23

-16.34

-21.16

Op profit growth

-103.5

36.11

0.8

EBIT growth

-220.03

-199.29

301.56

Net profit growth

-258.97

-187.64

169.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.96

-75.74

-46.55

-36.4

EBIT margin

84.61

-95.32

80.31

15.76

Net profit margin

72.58

-61.74

58.93

17.21

RoCE

15.83

-12.92

12.74

RoNW

3.53

-2.19

2.43

RoA

3.39

-2.09

2.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.46

-2.81

3.2

1.19

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

3.77

-3.47

2.63

0.56

Book value per share

33.77

29.28

34.7

31.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.38

-2.94

16.34

20.29

P/CEPS

6.36

-2.37

19.86

43.04

P/B

0.71

0.28

1.5

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

3.97

-2.27

10.52

13.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.45

-32.32

-23.87

21.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.62

39.5

38.69

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-12.35

-9.32

-11.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-52.27

23.96

-27.65

-9.72

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-4.97

-0.01

0.17

0.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-57.78

-92.53

-78.02

-62.18

Other costs

-40.25

-83.2

-68.53

-74.22

Informed Techn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Informed Technologies India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.