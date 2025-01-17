Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.23
-16.34
-21.16
Op profit growth
-103.5
36.11
0.8
EBIT growth
-220.03
-199.29
301.56
Net profit growth
-258.97
-187.64
169.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.96
-75.74
-46.55
-36.4
EBIT margin
84.61
-95.32
80.31
15.76
Net profit margin
72.58
-61.74
58.93
17.21
RoCE
15.83
-12.92
12.74
RoNW
3.53
-2.19
2.43
RoA
3.39
-2.09
2.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.46
-2.81
3.2
1.19
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.77
-3.47
2.63
0.56
Book value per share
33.77
29.28
34.7
31.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.38
-2.94
16.34
20.29
P/CEPS
6.36
-2.37
19.86
43.04
P/B
0.71
0.28
1.5
0.77
EV/EBIDTA
3.97
-2.27
10.52
13.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.45
-32.32
-23.87
21.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.62
39.5
38.69
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-12.35
-9.32
-11.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-52.27
23.96
-27.65
-9.72
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-4.97
-0.01
0.17
0.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-57.78
-92.53
-78.02
-62.18
Other costs
-40.25
-83.2
-68.53
-74.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.