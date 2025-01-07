iifl-logo-icon 1
Informed Technologies India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

125
(7.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.56

1.89

2.26

2.87

yoy growth (%)

35.23

-16.34

-21.16

-7.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.48

-1.75

-1.76

-1.78

As % of sales

57.78

92.53

78.02

62.18

Other costs

-1.03

-1.57

-1.55

-2.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.25

83.2

68.53

74.22

Operating profit

0.05

-1.43

-1.05

-1.04

OPM

1.96

-75.74

-46.55

-36.4

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.28

-0.23

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.07

-0.06

-0.04

Other income

2.4

-0.09

3.04

1.71

Profit before tax

2.12

-1.88

1.68

0.36

Taxes

-0.3

0.6

-0.41

0.08

Tax rate

-14.45

-32.32

-24.83

24.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.81

-1.27

1.26

0.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.81

-1.27

1.26

0.45

yoy growth (%)

-242.84

-200.5

178.68

-52.25

NPM

70.99

-67.2

55.94

15.82

