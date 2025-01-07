Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.56
1.89
2.26
2.87
yoy growth (%)
35.23
-16.34
-21.16
-7.03
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.48
-1.75
-1.76
-1.78
As % of sales
57.78
92.53
78.02
62.18
Other costs
-1.03
-1.57
-1.55
-2.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.25
83.2
68.53
74.22
Operating profit
0.05
-1.43
-1.05
-1.04
OPM
1.96
-75.74
-46.55
-36.4
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.28
-0.23
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.07
-0.06
-0.04
Other income
2.4
-0.09
3.04
1.71
Profit before tax
2.12
-1.88
1.68
0.36
Taxes
-0.3
0.6
-0.41
0.08
Tax rate
-14.45
-32.32
-24.83
24.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.81
-1.27
1.26
0.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.81
-1.27
1.26
0.45
yoy growth (%)
-242.84
-200.5
178.68
-52.25
NPM
70.99
-67.2
55.94
15.82
