Informed Technologies India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.12
-1.88
1.68
0.36
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.28
-0.23
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.3
0.6
-0.41
0.08
Working capital
0.32
-0.03
0.11
0.24
Other operating items
Operating
1.85
-1.59
1.13
0.43
Capital expenditure
-0.18
0.76
0.34
0
Free cash flow
1.67
-0.83
1.47
0.42
Equity raised
15.45
19.18
17.69
17.88
Investing
2.03
-3.94
1.25
-0.65
Financing
0.12
0.15
0.14
-0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.27
14.55
20.56
17.56
