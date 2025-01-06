iifl-logo-icon 1
Informed Technologies India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

116.4
(-4.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.12

-1.88

1.68

0.36

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.28

-0.23

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.3

0.6

-0.41

0.08

Working capital

0.32

-0.03

0.11

0.24

Other operating items

Operating

1.85

-1.59

1.13

0.43

Capital expenditure

-0.18

0.76

0.34

0

Free cash flow

1.67

-0.83

1.47

0.42

Equity raised

15.45

19.18

17.69

17.88

Investing

2.03

-3.94

1.25

-0.65

Financing

0.12

0.15

0.14

-0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.27

14.55

20.56

17.56

