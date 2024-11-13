iifl-logo-icon 1
Informed Technologies India Ltd Board Meeting

126.55
(6.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:28:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
INFORMED TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 along with other matters as per the agenda of the meeting. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Informed Technologies India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 , has approved the matters as stated in outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INFORMED TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other matters as per agenda of the meeting. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Informed Technologies India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 , has approved the matters as stated in outcome. Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on August 14, 2024 appointed Mr. Shyam Kanbargi as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
INFORMED TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with other matters as per the agenda of the meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters and are the same attached within. 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor. Read less.. Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Newspaper Publication of Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
INFORMED TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 05 February 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 along with other matters as per the agenda of the meeting. In pursuance of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 05, 2024. Also attached herewith is the Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Statutory Auditor of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The results will be published in the newspapers within 48 hours from the conclusion of Board Meeting in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 3:00 PM and Concluded at 3:10 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Informed Techn.: Related News

No Record Found

